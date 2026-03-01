Mumbai real estate: Property registrations rise 8% to 13,029 in February 2026, stamp duty collections surge 21%

The Mumbai real estate market registered 13,029 property registrations, up by 8% year-on-year (YoY) from 12,066 units, in February 2026 within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank. Stamp duty collections for the month crossed ₹1,134 crore, marking a 21% YoY increase, from ₹935 crore last year. The Mumbai real estate market recorded 13,029 property registrations in February 2026, up 8% YoY from 12,066 units within the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank India. Stamp duty collections rose 21% YoY to ₹1,134 crore from ₹935 crore last year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

“The sustained momentum highlights continued end-user demand, supported by stable macroeconomic conditions, infrastructure expansion and improved buyer sentiment. Residential properties accounted for nearly 80% of total registrations,” Knight Frank said.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said the February numbers reflect structural strength rather than a short-term spike, with demand remaining largely end-user driven. He noted that mid-to-premium segments are gaining traction, while suburban markets continue to dominate due to improving connectivity and expanding infrastructure.

“Demand remains largely end-user driven, with the mid-to-premium segments gaining traction, while suburban markets continue to dominate on the back of improving connectivity and expanding infrastructure. The BMC’s largest-ever budget, with its continued emphasis on transformative infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road and key link corridors, is expected to further reinforce this positive trajectory by enhancing accessibility and widening residential catchments,” he said.



Premium homes gain share as sub- ₹ 1 crore segment shrinks According to Knight Frank data, the share of properties priced above ₹5 crore rose to 8% from 6% a year earlier. The ₹2–5 crore segment expanded to 20% from 17%, while the ₹1–2 crore category increased to 33% from 31%.

In contrast, the sub- ₹1 crore segment saw its share decline to 40% from 46% last year.

The data suggests buyers are increasingly moving up the value chain, aligning with broader trends of income growth, upgraded housing aspirations and greater confidence in long-term real estate ownership.

“Overall, Mumbai’s residential market is not merely witnessing a cyclical upswing, it is demonstrating structural stability, infrastructure-led growth, and long-term confidence, reaffirming its position as one of the country’s most robust real estate markets,” Baijal said.



Suburbs dominate; compact homes continue to lead volumes Knight Frank said that apartments measuring up to 1,000 sq ft continued to dominate registrations, accounting for 81% of total transactions in February 2026.

“Within this, the 500–1,000 sq ft segment remained the most preferred at 45%, balancing affordability with usable space for end-users. While smaller units continue to drive volumes, the growing appetite for larger configurations suggests that a segment of buyers is prioritising upgraded living standards and long-term ownership over entry-level affordability. This shift highlights a more balanced demand pattern across Mumbai’s residential market," the report said.

“Residential activity remains firmly anchored in the suburban belt, where scale, connectivity and product depth continue to attract the widest buyer base. The Western Suburbs have further consolidated their leadership, reinforcing their position as the city’s most active housing corridor. The Central Suburbs remain a significant contributor, even as relative share dynamics shift within the broader suburban landscape,” it said.

In contrast, core city markets maintain a steady but smaller presence, reflecting supply constraints and higher entry thresholds. The overall distribution underscores a clear trend: demand is gravitating toward well-connected suburban micro-markets that offer a balance of accessibility, liveability and price flexibility, positioning them as the primary growth engines of Mumbai’s housing market, Knight Frank said.