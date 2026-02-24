Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Yadav, buys an apartment worth ₹7.18 crore in Mumbai's Deonar

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Yadav, purchased a 1,500 sq ft apartment worth ₹7.18 crore in the Godrej Sky Terraces project in Deonar, Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s wife, Devisha Yadav buys ₹7.18 cr Mumbai flat. (HT Files)

The latest purchase further consolidates the family’s real estate portfolio within the Deonar project developed by Godrej Properties. Last year, the couple purchased two apartments in the same building and has now added a third.

In 2025, Devisha Yadav purchased two other apartments on the 17th and 18th floors in the same building and has now added a third apartment on the 18th floor, documents showed.

The third apartment was purchased on February 20, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹35.90 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid, the documents showed.

They showed that the apartment was purchased with two parking spaces and that it is to be delivered in June 2028. The seller of the property is Godrej Properties Limited.

An email query has been sent to Godrej Properties Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received. Devisha Yadav could not be reached for comment.

Details of the previous transaction The two apartments purchased by the couple in the same project were registered in March 2025, with a combined carpet area of approximately 4,222.7 sq. ft. and a total built-up area of over 4,568 sq. ft, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

The agreement also included six designated car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹1.26 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Godrej Sky Terraces spans 1.05 acres and features 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations. Between March 2024 and February 2025, the project recorded 25 sale registrations, totalling a transaction value of ₹202 crore. The average property price is ₹52,433 per sq. ft.

Deonar is a residential locality in eastern Mumbai, near Chembur, within the Mumbai Suburban district. It is well connected via the Chembur railway station on the Harbour Line, the Mumbai Monorail, and key roadways such as the Eastern Express Highway and the Sion-Panvel Expressway.