IT firm Nice Interactive has leased 1.63 lakh sq ft in Pune's Hinjewadi for a total rent of over ₹44 crore

Nice Interactive Solutions India Private Limited has leased around 1.63 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for a total rent of over ₹44 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Pune real estate update: Nice Interactive Solutions India Private Limited has leased around 1.63 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for a total rent of over ₹44 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

The company has taken 162,967 sq ft on lease at Embassy Tech Zone 1.5 Rhine, a commercial building owned by Embassy Pune Techzone Private Limited, the documents show.

According to the documents, the space has been leased for five years and covers office space across the second, third, fourth, and eighth floors of the building.

The lease commencement period is November 2025 to November 2030. The agreed rental is ₹48 per sq ft per month, translating to approximately ₹78.22 lakh per month. The agreement also includes a 15% rent escalation after 2 years, according to the documents.

According to the documents, the space was leased along with 166 car parking spaces, and additional car parking spaces will be charged at ₹2,000 per car per month.

Also Read: Pune real estate: Godrej Properties acquires 8.5-acre Pune land for ₹2,000 crore housing project

As part of the transaction, the tenant has paid a security deposit of about ₹5.58 crore. The transaction was registered on November 28, 2025, for which a stamp duty of over ₹64 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid.

An email query was sent to Nice Interactive Solutions India Pvt Ltd, and Embassy Pune Techzone Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

All about Hinjewadi and its rental transactions Hinjewadi, on the Western side of Pune, is closer to Mumbai and continues to see leasing activity from technology firms, with large floor-plate transactions reinforcing its position as Pune’s key IT office hub.

In 2025, ArcelorMittal Global Capability Centre (GCC) leased approximately 1 lakh sq ft of office space at Nalanda SEZ IT Park in Hinjewadi, Pune, under two separate lease agreements, which will increase its total monthly rent to around ₹62.6 lakh, according to lease documents shared by Propstack.

Also Read: Property registrations in the Pune real estate market dip by 17% YoY in January 2026

In 2024, Infosys BPM Limited, Infosys's business process management subsidiary, had leased 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune's Embassy Tech Zone for a monthly rent of ₹70.4 lakh for three years, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed.