Mumbai real estate: Railway authority receives the highest bid of ₹2,251 crore for 2.6 acres of land in Mahalaxmi

A prime 2.5-acre land parcel in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality has drawn a record-breaking bid of ₹2,251 crore for a 99-year-long lease by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA). According to real estate experts, this was the highest price ever offered for a 2.6-acre plot in the Mumbai real estate market, which can be considered a trend-setting move. Mumbai real estate top deal: A prime 2.5-acre land parcel in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality has drawn a record-breaking bid of ₹2,251 crore for a 99-year-long lease by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The RLDA plans to commercially exploit this land space. The size of the uneven hexagonal plot is 10,801.70 square metres, or approximately 2.669 acres (1.08 hectares).

The reserve price of leasing the plot was nearly ₹1,000 crore; however, the RLDA has received a bid of ₹2,251 crore from Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon, who has emerged as the top bidder. The other companies that had submitted bids included Sobha Realty, Lodha Group, and RMZ Group, among several others.

According to the RLDA official, the highest bidder will receive a letter of acceptance within the next 10 days, and subsequently, the plans of the winning bidder will be approved for the potential development.

The RLDA on September 8 said it has floated bids for a 10,801 sq mtrs (2.66 acres) plot in Mahalaxmi near the railway station. The plot has a potential FSI of 4.0, and it plans to raise nearly ₹1,000 crore by leasing it for a 99-year term.

Also Read: Are flats still a wealth creator? Homebuyers debate ageing homes, rising costs and redevelopment prospects

Railways to monetise 25 acres in Mumbai, eyes ₹ 8,000 crore revenue The Indian Railways, through its land development arm, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), plans to raise at least ₹8,000 crore by leasing key land parcels in Mumbai's real estate market.

The RLDA aims to lease approximately 25 acres of land spread across four prime locations in the financial capital. This includes the RLDA plot in Mumbai’s Bandra West, spanning five acres, which currently houses railway staff quarters dating back to 1955, followed by one plot in Bandra East and another in Parel, Central Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai top real estate deal: RBI picks up Nariman Point land parcel for ₹3,472 crore from MMRCL

2025's largest land deal In one of 2025’s largest outright land deals by value, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has acquired 4.16 acres from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) for ₹3,472 crore at Nariman Point.

Also Read: Railways to monetise 25 acres in Mumbai, eyes ₹8,000 crore boost

The MMRCL had pegged the plot's reserve price at around ₹5,173 crore. In October 2024, the MMRC floated global bids to monetise the land on a long-term lease basis. However, in November 2024, the RBI expressed interest in purchasing it.