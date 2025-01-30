Mumbai real estate update: Panasonic Life Solutions India buys Andheri land for 160 crore

Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited has purchased a land parcel measuring 6,586 sq meters worth ₹160 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Mumbai real estate: Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited has purchased a land parcel measuring 6,586 sq meters for ₹ 160 crore in the Andheri area of Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash )

"Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd has made a significant investment in the Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, with the acquisition of a prime land parcel worth ₹160 crore," the consultant said.

The land, spanning 6,586.90 square metres (around 7,877.87 square yards), was acquired by Panasonic Life Solutions India from River Rose Developers LLP in Mumbai's Saki Vihar area in Andheri East.

The transaction was registered on January 29, 2025 for which a stamp duty of ₹9.60 crore was paid and a registration fee of ₹30,000 was paid, according to the documents.

An email query has been sent to Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd. River Rose LLP could not be reached for comment. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

SquareYards said Andheri East is a prominent commercial and residential hub in Mumbai. It is well connected via the Western Express Highway and Metro Line 1 and enjoys proximity to both domestic and international airports.

SquareYards added that the area hosts a thriving business ecosystem with SEEPZ, MIDC, and numerous corporate offices. Its well-developed social infrastructure includes reputed schools, hospitals, and entertainment facilities, while retail landmarks like Phoenix Market city and Infinity Mall enhance the lifestyle quotient.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, is one of the prominent players in India's electrical construction materials industry. The company offers various wiring devices, fans, lighting, solar equipment, switchgear, cables, and power tools. Panasonic acquired it in 2007.

“Mumbai continues to reinforce its position as a commercial powerhouse, driven by sustained strategic investments from leading major firms. The recent surge in land acquisitions and office leasing activity in key business areas such as Andheri, Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex, amongst others, along with growing interest in data centre developments across the metropolitan region, underscores the city’s enduring appeal for both global and domestic enterprises," Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market and Services, Square Yards said.

He added, "The ongoing infrastructure upgrades and enhanced connectivity in Mumbai fosters a dynamic and thriving business environment. This momentum also spills into the residential market, driving demand across the city and its metropolitan region.”

Land deals in the Mumbai real estate market

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, in December 2024, Mumbai-based K Raheja Corp agreed to purchase 5.75 acres of land in Mumbai's Kandivali area for ₹466 crore.

In July 2024, automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra Limited sold a 20.5-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali area for ₹210 crore to Blueprintify Properties Pvt Ltd, a part of Pune-based real estate firm Rucha Group.