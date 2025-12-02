Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mumbai redevelopment news: Raymond Realty announces launch of ₹2,000 crore premium project in Bandra

    Raymond Realty’s Bandra project will comprise six towers, featuring 3- and 4-BHK apartments. The company also plans to expand in Mumbai via JDA model

    Published on: Dec 02, 2025 3:06 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Raymond Realty announced on December 1 the launch of a premium redevelopment project on a two-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra East. The project, titled Invictus by GS, BKC, is expected to generate revenue of around 2,000 crore.

    Raymond Realty announced on December 1 the launch of a premium redevelopment project on a two-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra East. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)
    Raymond Realty announced on December 1 the launch of a premium redevelopment project on a two-acre land parcel in Mumbai’s Bandra East. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files)

    According to the company, the project comprises six towers featuring 3- and 4-BHK ultra-luxury residences, and offers connectivity within five minutes to Jio World Drive and eight minutes to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

    "After setting unprecedented benchmarks in Thane with the success of TenX Habitat and The Address by GS, the launch of Invictus by GS, BKC further bolsters Raymond Realty’s vision to cater to the ultra-luxury segment," the company said in a statement.

    Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, announced in June 2024 that it had been selected to redevelop a housing project in the Bandra East area of Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of more than 2,000 crore.

    Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment news: Raymond Realty wins redevelopment project in Bandra with 2,000 crore revenue potential

    “The launch of Invictus by GS, BKC is a strategic milestone that marks our structural pivot into the ultra-luxury segment, unlocking a revenue potential of over 2,000 crore from this project alone. This development serves as the cornerstone of our 14,000 Crore JDA portfolio and is a critical accelerator towards our 4,000 crore annual topline target," Harmohan Sahni, CEO, Raymond Realty, said.

    "By combining Raymond’s legacy of trust with design-led excellence in BKC, we are not just building exclusive ecosystems, but aggressively expanding our footprint to ensure 50% of our future growth stems from such high-value projects by FY28," Sahni said.

    The company stated that the development also incorporates high-street retail, providing a holistic living experience that resonates with the aspirations of discerning clientele.

    Also Read: Here’s why Mumbai’s redevelopment boom is drawing developers from Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad

    Expansion through the JDA model

    According to the company statement, Raymond Realty is rapidly expanding its footprint across Mumbai through an asset-light Joint Development Agreement (JDA) model. This project is one of the six JDAs signed by Raymond, encompassing prime locations in Bandra, Mahim, Sion, and Wadala. This strategic expansion represents a total Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately 14,000 Crores.

    Also Read: Should you buy a redeveloped apartment without parking? Here's what homebuyers should know

    With additional projects currently under evaluation, this JDA-led approach underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Mumbai market beyond its Thane stronghold, according to the company statement.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Mumbai Redevelopment News: Raymond Realty Announces Launch Of ₹2,000 Crore Premium Project In Bandra
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes