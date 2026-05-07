NeoLiv’s Faridabad plotted project sees sales worth 1,251 crore, average price 2 lakh per sq yd

Mumbai-based real estate developer NeoLiv has sold plots worth ₹1,251 crore in its luxury plotted township project, NeoLiv Golf One, in Faridabad, the company said in a statement.

Mumbai-based developer NeoLiv sold plots worth ₹ 1,251 crore in its luxury township project, NeoLiv Golf One, in Faridabad, the company said.(File Photo )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The project is spread across around 47 acres in Sectors 98 and 99A of Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR). It offers residential plots ranging from 181 square yards to 388 square yards. The township is based on a golf-themed layout with golf greens planned across the project.

According to the company, the entire launch inventory was sold out on the first day, driven by demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), investors and non-resident Indians (NRIs). NeoLiv said the project achieved a pricing of around ₹2 lakh per square yard.

Also Read: NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over ₹300 crore in Haryana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} NeoLiv said Faridabad has seen increasing demand due to improving connectivity and infrastructure, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NeoLiv said Faridabad has seen increasing demand due to improving connectivity and infrastructure, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The company said the plotted township was designed around golf greens, with a focus on low-density development and open spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company said the plotted township was designed around golf greens, with a focus on low-density development and open spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said:“We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming response to NeoLiv Golf One. We have always believed that thoughtfully designed, category-defining products will outperform in any market cycle, and that conviction is what shaped this golf-greens township from day one. Our deepest gratitude goes to our customers and channel partners for placing their trust in our vision, and to our partners, for trusting NeoLiv with this important project.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said:“We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming response to NeoLiv Golf One. We have always believed that thoughtfully designed, category-defining products will outperform in any market cycle, and that conviction is what shaped this golf-greens township from day one. Our deepest gratitude goes to our customers and channel partners for placing their trust in our vision, and to our partners, for trusting NeoLiv with this important project.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NeoLiv had earlier reported a complete sellout of its NeoLiv Grand Park project in Sonipat, Haryana, in May 2025. NeoLiv is founded by Mohit Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with 360 ONE, a wealth management firm with over $65 billion in assets under management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NeoLiv had earlier reported a complete sellout of its NeoLiv Grand Park project in Sonipat, Haryana, in May 2025. NeoLiv is founded by Mohit Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with 360 ONE, a wealth management firm with over $65 billion in assets under management. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: NeoLiv inks management agreement for 47-acre mixed-use villa project in Khopoli near Mumbai

Last year August, the company had acquired a 17.5-acre land parcel in Khopoli, near Mumbai, for a plotted development and villas project with a development cost of ₹150 crore. The project had a gross saleable area of 0.36 million sq ft and a total development cost of ₹150 crore, the company said in a statement. According to the company, the project is just an hour's drive from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, the company had also signed a management agreement to develop 47 acres of prime land in Khopoli, near Mumbai.

In 2024, the company raised over ₹300 crore in the first close of its maiden Alternate Investment Fund. The funds will be used to develop mid-income housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, and plotted developments in Tier 2 cities. The residential equity fund has garnered participation from family offices and UHNWIs from across the country, the company said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON