NeoLiv to develop premium plotted township in Faridabad with projected sales of ₹2,300 crore

Real estate company NeoLiv has signed a management agreement to develop a 62-acre township in Faridabad, with a projected gross development value (GDV) of around ₹2,300 crore. The township will offer custom-designed plots for premium villas and floors, along with retail spaces.



Located in Sectors 98 and 99A of Faridabad, near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the land parcel is just a 30-minute drive from Delhi and Noida. The project aims to deliver a master-planned, world-class community focused on modern urban living.



Commenting on the announcement, Mohit Malhotra, founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for NeoLiv as we announce our largest foray till date in one of the fast-growing regions of NCR. This partnership shows the strong belief on execution excellence that NeoLiv team exhibits with its 150+ years of experience of managing 200 mn sq ft of development. With the operational Delhi Mumbai corridor, Faridabad has emerged as one of the fastest growing micro-markets of NCR.” NeoLiv has signed a management agreement to develop a 62-acre township in Faridabad, with a projected gross development value (GDV) of around ₹2,300 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

NeoLiv did not disclose the name of the landowner with whom it signed the management agreement. The company has also not revealed the total investment planned for the township or the number of plots and villas to be developed under the project.

NeoLiv, founded by Mohit Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with 360 ONE, is a wealth firm with over $65 billion in assets under management. All NeoLiv projects are backed by a SEBI-regulated AIF Fund.