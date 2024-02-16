Oberoi Realty ties up with Marriott International to develop two hotels in MMR

Oberoi Realty on February 16 entered into an agreement with Marriott International for development of two hotel properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Oberoi Realty on February 16 entered into an agreement with Marriott International for development of two hotel properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

These include JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali both set for completion in 2027-2028. These developments are positioned to redefine the landscape of urban living and hospitality in Mumbai, promising unparalleled experiences for both residents and visitors alike, the company said in a regulatory filing..

“We are delighted to develop and bring the JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City to Thane and the Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City to Borivali. The JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will be set in Oberoi Garden City, Thane, our integrated development spread across 75 acres which will also consist of luxury residences and world class amenities,” said Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty Limited.

The Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City will be part of Sky City, the company’s integrated living development, spread across 25 acres in Borivali East which also consists of 8 luxury residential towers and the premium Sky City Mall that spans over 1.5 million square feet.

“Combined with world-class interiors, design and architecture, this association builds upon our vision of foreseeing the absolute potential of spaces, our commitment to shape the future of Mumbai's real-estate landscape and to elevate and transform lifestyles not only for our customers but also the residents in both locations. We look forward to continuing our longstanding association with Marriott International considering our ongoing management agreement with our hotels The Westin Mumbai Garden City and The Ritz-Carlton, Mumbai,” he said.

JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will be developed within Oberoi Garden City, Thane – an integrated development by Oberoi Realty. “Building on the success of Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, we are committed to enhancing Thane's lifestyle with luxury apartments, landscaped gardens, and world-class education. The JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City will add exemplary hospitality to the growing affluence of Thane,” he said.

Situated in Sky City by Oberoi Realty, Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City will further enhance the integrated lifestyle. The company has delivered nearly 1500 apartments which are in the process of being handed over to their customers. Sky City Mall is slated to launch in FY 2024-25.

The company has so far delivered 45 completed projects across Mumbai.