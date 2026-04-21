Prestige Estates sells over 1,700 housing units in Hyderabad, clocks 2,500 crore in sales

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on April 21 said that within two weeks of launching its Hyderabad project, Prestige Golden Grove, it recorded sales of over 1,700 units, with a total value exceeding ₹2,500 crore, indicating strong early traction.The project, among the largest single-phase residential developments in Hyderabad, also saw over 4,000 customer footfalls, one of the highest for a housing launch in the city, the company said in a regulatory filing.“Within two weeks of launch, the Company achieved sales of over 1,700 units, translating to a total sales value exceeding ₹2,500 crore, reflecting robust early traction. The encouraging response reflects continued customer interest and confidence in well-located, thoughtfully designed residential developments,” it said.The project located in Tellapur, is a large-scale residential development spread across ~29 acres, comprising approximately 5,120 units across 10 towers, with a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of ~ ₹9,500 crore. Zayd Noaman, Executive Director, Prestige Group, said “We are pleased with the response to Prestige Golden Grove, which has been among our larger single-phase launches. The strong footfalls and early sales traction reflect the depth of demand for well-located, well-planned residential communities at the right price points. Hyderabad continues to be an important market for us, supported by infrastructure growth and a strong employment ecosystem, and we remain focused on bringing the right products to market as we expand our presence across key urban centres.”

Other projects by Prestige Group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has said that within two weeks of launching its Hyderabad project, it recorded sales of over 1,700 units, with a total value exceeding ₹ 2,500 crore, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has delivered 313 projects, covering 206 million sq ft. It currently has a pipeline of 128 projects comprising 195 million sq ft. During the last 2025-26 fiscal, Prestige Estates achieved a record sales bookings of ₹30,024.5 crore, a 76 per cent increase from the preceding year. A total of 11,692 units were sold during the last financial year.

The Group plans to achieve ₹50,000 crore in home sales by FY29-30, nearly tripling last year’s ₹17,000 crore, Noaman had earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Also Read: Namma Metro Blue Line: Will improved connectivity push up real estate prices across Bengaluru?

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{{^usCountry}} With a presence across 13 cities, Prestige Group is now eyeing new markets. “We’re actively exploring Pune, Gurugram, and Noida, cities where we have not yet launched residential projects but see significant growth potential,” Noaman had said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a presence across 13 cities, Prestige Group is now eyeing new markets. “We’re actively exploring Pune, Gurugram, and Noida, cities where we have not yet launched residential projects but see significant growth potential,” Noaman had said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the company’s focus will be on the ₹2–3 crore segment, which captures the bulk of genuine housing demand, while also pursuing marquee projects in premium locations. The company, in a regulatory filing on April 1, said that it has secured a land parcel in Sector 92, Gurugram. “The company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.212-acre land parcel.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the company’s focus will be on the ₹2–3 crore segment, which captures the bulk of genuine housing demand, while also pursuing marquee projects in premium locations. The company, in a regulatory filing on April 1, said that it has secured a land parcel in Sector 92, Gurugram. “The company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.212-acre land parcel.” {{/usCountry}}

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