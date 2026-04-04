Hyderabad real estate: Prestige Group launches ₹9,500 crore township, homes priced between ₹1-3 cr

Listed real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Limited has launched a 29-acre township called Prestige Golden Grove in Hyderabad’s Tellapur, the company said. Apartment sizes will range from 1,169 sq ft to 3,013 sq ft, with ticket sizes starting at around ₹1 crore and going up to ₹3 crore. Listed real estate developer Prestige Estates has launched a 29-acre township, Prestige Golden Grove, in Hyderabad’s Tellapur. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The project will comprise 5,120 units with a total saleable area of around 10.36 million sq ft and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹9,500 crore, it said.

The development will offer a mix of 2, 3, 3.5 and 4-bedroom apartments, including select 4BHK units with staff accommodation, the company said.



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“Strategically located, Tellapur has emerged as a preferred residential destination owing to its proximity to Hyderabad’s key IT corridors and well-developed social infrastructure. Prestige Golden Grove is designed to offer a balanced lifestyle, combining modern design, open spaces, and a comprehensive suite of amenities aimed at enhancing everyday living,” the company said.

Commenting on the launch, Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, said the city continues to be a strategic focus for the company.

“Hyderabad has been a key market for us where we have already established a strong position over the years. The city continues to demonstrate steady demand supported by infrastructure growth and a robust economic base,” he said.



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“With Prestige Golden Grove, we are building on this momentum through Hyderabad’s largest development in Tellapur that aligns with the evolving aspirations of homebuyers. As always, our focus remains on disciplined execution and delivering quality developments over the lifecycle of the project,” he said. cr

Currently, the Group plans to achieve ₹50,000 crore in home sales by FY29-30, nearly tripling last year’s ₹17,000 crore, Zayd Noaman, Executive Director, CMD’s office, Prestige Group, earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

With a presence across 13 cities, Prestige Group is now eyeing new markets. “We’re actively exploring Pune, Gurugram, and Noida, cities where we have not yet launched residential projects but see significant growth potential,” Noaman had said.

He said that the company’s focus will be on the ₹2–3 crore segment, which captures the bulk of genuine housing demand, while also pursuing marquee projects in premium locations. The company, in a regulatory filing on April 1, said that it has secured a land parcel in Sector 92, Gurugram. "The company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 17.212-acre land parcel," it said.

According to the company, this development is expected to further enhance Prestige Group’s residential portfolio in NCR and reflects its continued focus on expanding across key urban markets through a calibrated, execution-led approach.