Primus Senior Living, Gopalan Enterprises to launch 450 crore senior housing project in Bengaluru

Primus Senior Living has partnered with Gopalan Enterprises to launch a ₹450 crore senior living project in Bengaluru, featuring two towers with 2BHK and 3BHK homes designed for individuals aged 55 and above, and expected to accommodate over 300 senior families, according to a statement issued on April 28.

Primus Senior Living has partnered with Gopalan Enterprises to launch a ₹ 450 crore senior housing project in Bengaluru for over 300 senior families, the company said. ( Picture for representational purposes)(Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The project, named Primus Olympia, is located within the 16-acre Gopalan Olympia Sports City township in South Bengaluru. Homes are expected to be ready for possession within around six months.

Located at Kumbalgodu off Mysore Road, the township offers connectivity to the Namma Metro network through the nearby Challaghatta Metro Station, along with access to commercial and social infrastructure in South Bengaluru.

Also Read: Primus Senior Living to invest ₹2200 crore to develop senior living projects across six cities

“Ready-to-move senior living in India is extremely rare, as most supply comes with long delivery timelines, which delays decision-making for families. Combined with our shared belief in active ageing. something Gopalan embodies at 86, this partnership represents a new way of thinking about senior living: immediate, experience-led and purpose-driven,” Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director, Primus Senior Living, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Gopalan Olympia has been envisioned as a future-ready, integrated township. Our partnership with Primus allows us to extend that vision into senior living, an important and rapidly growing segment,” said Prabhakar, Director- Gopalan Enterprises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Gopalan Olympia has been envisioned as a future-ready, integrated township. Our partnership with Primus allows us to extend that vision into senior living, an important and rapidly growing segment,” said Prabhakar, Director- Gopalan Enterprises {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Primus Senior Living had partnered with Brigade Group to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets, with a combined gross development value of around ₹750 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Primus Senior Living had partnered with Brigade Group to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets, with a combined gross development value of around ₹750 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Primus Senior Living plans to invest over ₹2200 crore to develop 5 million sq ft of senior living homes in India within five years, Narahari earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

This will include 4500 homes in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The project ticket size will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON