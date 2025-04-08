Priyanka Chopra’s family rents out Pune bungalow in Koregaon Park for 2.25 lakh monthly

Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her brother Siddharth Chopra have rented a bungalow in Pune's Koregaon Park for a monthly rent of ₹2.25 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her brother Siddharth Chopra have rented a bungalow in Pune's Koregaon Park for ₹ 2.25 lakh monthly. (PTI)

The bungalow, rented by the Chopra family, spans 4,800 sq ft, as per the documents.

The transaction was registered on February 24. A stamp duty of ₹39,000 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid.

The documents show that a security deposit of ₹13.5 lakh was paid for the transaction, along with a 36-month lock-in period for the lease. They also indicate that the bungalow is being rented to LogicMo Systems Pvt. Ltd.

According to Square Yards, the lease agreement includes an annual rent escalation of 5%, starting at Rs. 2.25 lakh per month and increasing to Rs. 2.73 lakh by the fifth year. Over the five-year lease term, the total rental income is expected to reach Rs. 1.49 crore.

The Chopras purchased the property in August 2017 for Rs. 5.6 crore. As a result, the annual rental yield in the first year will be 4.8%, with the yield projected to rise to 5.86% by the fifth year.

According to Square Yards' Data Intelligence, 136 residential sale transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 125 crore were registered with IGR in Koregaon Park between December 2023 and December 2024. As of December 2024, the average property price in the locality stood at Rs. 17,250 per sq. ft.

Priyanka Chopra and the company renting the bungalow could not be reached for comment.

Koregaon Park is one of Pune’s most upscale and sought-after localities, known for its lush greenery, elite residential enclaves, and thriving café culture. The area features a mix of heritage bungalows, modern apartments, and commercial outlets. Its proximity to key business districts like Kalyani Nagar and the Pune Airport makes it a prominent location for residential and commercial use.

Other property transactions by Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas sold four luxury apartments, including a Jodi unit, for ₹16.17 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West area in March 2025, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. The four apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project.

Three flats are located on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai