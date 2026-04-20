Pune real estate: Welspun Enterprises leases 4.5 lakh sq ft commercial space for a total rent of over 82 crore

Welspun Enterprises Ltd has leased 4.5 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Radius IT Park in Pune's Hinjewadi for over ₹82 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd has leased 4.5 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Radius IT Park in Pune's Hinjewadi for over ₹ 82 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels Photo )

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According to the documents, the space was leased for 5 years, commencing on April 1, 2026, and expiring on March 31, 2031.

The documents show that the space was leased from Indo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies Pvt Ltd

The transaction includes 3.29 lakh sq ft of carpet space and 4.57 lakh sq ft chargeable area. The starting monthly rent is ₹1.25 crore, and there is a clause for an annual 5% escalation in the monthly rent, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on March 27, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹18 lakh and a registration fee of ₹500 were paid, the documents show.

"Pune’s commercial real estate is currently witnessing a robust growth cycle, fundamentally anchored by the continued expansion and maturity of Global Capability Centres (GCCs)," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack.

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{{^usCountry}} An email query was sent to Welspun Enterprises and Indo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An email query was sent to Welspun Enterprises and Indo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies. The story will be updated if a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "While East Pune, led by Kharadi, has recently secured mega-transactions from global leaders like Maersk and Citicorp, this 4.5 lakh sq ft. commitment by Welspun, alongside recent entrants like Arcelor Mittal in Hinjewadi, reinforces that the appetite for large-scale, high-quality Grade A space remains equally potent in the West," Seetharaman said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While East Pune, led by Kharadi, has recently secured mega-transactions from global leaders like Maersk and Citicorp, this 4.5 lakh sq ft. commitment by Welspun, alongside recent entrants like Arcelor Mittal in Hinjewadi, reinforces that the appetite for large-scale, high-quality Grade A space remains equally potent in the West," Seetharaman said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Maersk leases about 2 lakh sq ft office space in Kharadi in Pune for ₹1.45 cr monthly rent Recent transactions in the Pune real estate market {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Maersk leases about 2 lakh sq ft office space in Kharadi in Pune for ₹1.45 cr monthly rent Recent transactions in the Pune real estate market {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Maersk Global Service Centres (India) Pvt Ltd has leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Along with this, BMW has expanded its Pune footprint by leasing an additional 1.35 lakh sq ft logistics facility from ESR Pune Industrial Park Private Limited at a monthly rent of ₹53.19 lakh for a tenure of 7 years and 5 months, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

In November 2025, Nice Interactive Solutions India Private Limited leased around 1.63 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for a total rent of over ₹44 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

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US-based Mortgage Technology's Indian subsidiary, ICE MT India Private Limited, has leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City to set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) for a total rent of ₹217 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. The space has been leased from Axis Max Life Insurance Limited for nine years, according to the documents.

The company has taken space measuring 1.54 lakh sq ft of carpet area and 1.93 lakh sq ft of chargeable area in Tower S3, Magarpatta Cybercity. The space spans the underground floor, lower ground floor and seven floors, from level one to level seven, according to the documents. The transaction was registered on December 29, 2025 for which a stamp duty of ₹4.42 crore was paid for registering the transaction.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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