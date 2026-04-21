MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to reduce prices of over 50 apartments offered in the Mumbai real estate market under its First Come, First Served (FCFS) scheme by 10%–20%, after these units remained unsold.

MHADA plans to reduce prices of over 50 apartments in the Mumbai real estate market offered under its First Come, First Served (FCFS) scheme by 10%–20%. (Picture for representational purposes only)(MHADA Photo )

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In February 2026, MHADA had floated 118 apartments under the FCFS scheme, of which 64 were sold, while the remaining units saw limited buyer interest. The authority is now looking to offer these unsold homes at discounted rates to improve uptake.

“We are planning to reduce prices by 10%–20% for apartments that remain unsold under the FCFS scheme. Around 64 units are currently unsold, this is an approximate figure, and the exact number is being finalised,” said Milind Borikar, CEO of MHADA's Mumbai Board.

“The price reduction will be decided on a case-by-case basis, as we will need to factor in the ready reckoner (RR) rates of each area. The extent of the price cut will be determined accordingly,” said Borikar.

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{{^usCountry}} In February 2026, MHADA announced the sale of 118 flats under an FCFS scheme. These apartments were earlier offered through several lottery schemes but remained unsold for various reasons and were put up for sale on a First Come, First Served basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February 2026, MHADA announced the sale of 118 flats under an FCFS scheme. These apartments were earlier offered through several lottery schemes but remained unsold for various reasons and were put up for sale on a First Come, First Served basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The flats were put up for sale in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flats were put up for sale in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the rules of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), apartments that remain unsold in two lottery rounds can be offered under the First Come, First Served (FCFS) scheme. Accordingly, in February 2026, MHADA announced the sale of 118 such apartments on an FCFS basis.

64 apartments sold in the last two months

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority sold around 64 apartments under the FCFS scheme, with most transactions concentrated in the lower price bracket. The unsold inventory, however, largely falls in the higher price range of ₹4 crore to ₹8 crore. Notably, the most expensive unit, priced at ₹8 crore in South Mumbai, also remains unsold, MHADA officials told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

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“We will continue efforts to sell the remaining units under the FCFS scheme. However, these units will not be included in the upcoming lottery, as they were unsold earlier. Instead, we are working to sell them through the open market,” Borikar had said in March 2026.

Price range of the 118 apartments that were put up for sale

More than 70% of the 118 apartments offered by the MHADA under the FCFS scheme in Mumbai were priced below ₹2 crore. As per the price bifurcation on MHADA’s website, 40 flats are available below ₹1 crore, over 70 units fall under the ₹2 crore category, while 28 apartments are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹8 crore.

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The most expensive apartment put up for sale by MHADA is located at Crescent Tower in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai. The apartment has a built-up area of approximately 1,838 sq ft (170.76 sq m) and a carpet area of around 1,532 sq ft (142.3 sq m), according to details on MHADA website.

Apart from this, the MHADA has listed three additional apartments in the same building priced between ₹6.27 crore and ₹7.94 crore. The authority has also put several flats on sale in Juhu, Mumbai, with prices ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹5.50 crore, according to available data.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

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The most affordable apartment offered by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is located in PMGP Colony, Mankhurd. The unit has a built-up area of around 247 sq ft (23 sq m) and a carpet area of approximately 225 sq ft (20.91 sq m). It is priced at ₹31.17 lakh, with an earnest money deposit (EMD) of ₹1 lakh. Only one tenement is available in this category.

Apart from this, MHADA has also listed apartments across locations such as Kandivali, Charkop, Wadala, Malad and Byculla, with prices ranging from ₹35 lakh to ₹3 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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