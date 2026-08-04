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Mumbai housing society asks couple for marriage certificate before renting 1 lakh-a-month flat, sparks online debate

Mumbai real estate: X post claims housing society asked couple to produce marriage certificate before renting a flat

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 12:37:20 IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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After nearly 10 days of house hunting and a monthly rental budget of almost 1 lakh, a married couple in Mumbai thought they had finally found the perfect 3BHK in the city's western suburbs. But before they could sign the leave-and-licence agreement, they were allegedly asked to produce their marriage certificate. The demand, shared in a viral post on X, has reignited a familiar debate over privacy, housing discrimination and the extent to which cooperative housing societies can scrutinise prospective tenants.

Mumbai real estate: After nearly 10 days of house hunting and a monthly rental budget of almost ₹1 lakh, a married couple in Mumbai thought they had finally found the perfect 3BHK in the city's western suburbs. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )
Mumbai real estate: After nearly 10 days of house hunting and a monthly rental budget of almost ₹1 lakh, a married couple in Mumbai thought they had finally found the perfect 3BHK in the city's western suburbs. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the post, the broker first took the couple to meet members of the housing society's managing committee, a common practice in many Mumbai societies, before the rental agreement could be executed between the homeowner and the tenants. It was during this interaction that the couple was allegedly asked to furnish proof of their marriage.

However, the first question society posed was, "Do you have a marriage certificate?" "Prove that you're a married couple," the post said.

Netizens react, saying it has become common

The post drew mixed reactions on X, with many questioning why a housing society should ask prospective tenants to provide a marriage certificate. Several argued that if the couple had already submitted government-issued identity documents and were required to undergo police verification before moving in, demanding proof of marriage amounted to an unnecessary invasion of privacy.

The post has since sparked a wider debate, with social media users divided over whether asking for a marriage certificate is a reasonable part of tenant verification or an unwarranted intrusion into a couple's personal life.

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Real estate brokers say it is common practice

According to real estate brokers, such verification has become common practice in many large housing societies, particularly in metropolitan cities.

"There is no legal requirement for a homeowner to obtain a housing society's permission before renting out a flat. However, many societies conduct an introduction or verification meeting before the rental agreement is executed," said Sunil Thakur, a Mumbai-based real estate consultant.

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"In cases where the surnames of the husband and wife do not match on documents such as Aadhaar or PAN cards, societies often ask for a marriage certificate. Some homeowners also request additional documents, such as an office ID card, a visiting card, or even a LinkedIn profile, as part of their tenant verification process. These checks have increasingly become standard practice," he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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