Rustomjee Group launches housing project in Sewri area of Mumbai, with a revenue potential of ₹900 crore

Mumbai-based, listed developer, Keystone Realtors Ltd, also known as Rustomjee Group, has launched a housing project in Mumbai's Sewri area, named Rustomjee Vista Bay, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹900 crore. Mumbai real estate market update: Rustomjee Group has launched a housing project in the Sewri area, named Rustomjee Vista Bay. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Rustomjee Group Photo )

According to the company, the project spans 1.52 acres and comprises approximately 200 residents across a single tower with two wings.

The company said the project will feature 2- and 3-BHK apartments ranging from 805 sq ft to 1,356 sq ft.

“Urban growth in Mumbai has historically followed infrastructure, and we believe the eastern edge of South Mumbai is entering that phase of transition as connectivity and access across the city continue to improve. Vista Bay marks our presence in Parel Extension at a time when the neighbourhood is beginning to see renewed residential interest," Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said.

"With this project, the focus has been on creating a residential development that is measured in scale and disciplined in its planning, with efficient layouts and a clear emphasis on liveability. In a city like Mumbai, we believe these fundamentals ultimately determine the long-term relevance and value of a residential development, while shaping neighbourhoods that grow in a more considered and sustainable manner," Irani said.

According to the company, the development is shaped by large-scale infrastructure upgrades, including the connector roadways and upcoming metro connectivity, which are redefining accessibility and long-term value in the precinct. The project is planned as a low-density, gated residential community. It addresses growing demand from affluent homebuyers and investors seeking the prestige of a South Mumbai address combined with an evolving urban lifestyle.

The company said that the project is in close proximity to infrastructure catalysts, such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), the Sewri–Worli Elevated Connector, the Orange Gate Tunnel, and Metro Line 11.

"Residents will enjoy seamless connectivity to BKC, Lower Parel, Fort, Navi Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai International airport, transforming everyday commute and long-term liveability," the company said in a statement.

GTB Nagar redevelopment Last week, co-operative housing societies in Mumbai that are part of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (GTB Nagar) Group Redevelopment Project in the Sion Koliwada area have signed a tripartite development agreement with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Keymidtown Developers Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Rustomjee Group.

The project aims to rehabilitate around 1,200 Sindhi families who migrated to India from Pakistan after Independence. The agreements were signed on March 5 at the MHADA headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, MHADA, and Boman Irani, Managing Director of Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee Group).