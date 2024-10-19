Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma sells apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for 22 crore

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has sold an apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai for ₹22 crore, sources said. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma has sold an apartment in the Khar area of Mumbai for ₹ 22 crore, sources said. ( Birbal Sharma/HT)

Arpita Khan Sharma had purchased the apartment in 2017 for ₹18 crore, they said.

The property is located in the Flying Carpet building built by Satguru Developers. The size of the apartment is 2,500 sq ft and it comes with a 1,600 sq ft terrace, sources said.

The apartment comes with nine car parking spaces and has been sold to a company named Shivaya Cinewise Private Limited, they said.

The property transaction was registered on October 10. Stamp duty of ₹1.32 crore along with registration charges of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction, sources said.

The building is located in Khar west close to the gymkhana club and other areas such as Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand and Pali Hill where several Bollywood stars including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor among others reside.

A query has been sent to Arpita Khan Sharma.

According to local brokers, the building comprises 3 and 4 BHK apartments. These units command a price of around ₹60,000 per sq ft to ₹70,000 per sq ft.

Other assets

In February 2022, Arpita Khan Sharma was in the news for purchasing an apartment on another floor in the same building. The apartment spread over 1,750 sq ft was purchased by Arpita Khan Sharma for ₹10 crore.

A PTI report, quoting an official on October 18, had said that the Mumbai traffic police had received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

A case was registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion after the city’s traffic control room received the message on its WhatsApp helpline on October 17, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a traffic police personnel, the official added. The sender also said the threat should not be taken lightly, he said. An official said the Crime Branch was asked to probe but it found that the threat was not serious, following which investigations were helmed by the local police.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi gang members had also opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April, he said. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Thursday uncovered a plot to kill Khan by the Bishnoi gang in June and arrested one of its shooters, identified as Sukhbir Singh of Haryana's Panipat, he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Salman Khan was in the news in September 2023 for leasing a 23,042 sq ft retail space in Mumbai’s Santacruz area to Landcraft Retail Pvt Ltd for a monthly rent of ₹90 lakh, property documents had then shown. The space consists of a lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor and second floor, the documents had shown.