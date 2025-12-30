Same housing society, different rents: A Bengaluru Reddit post explains why location and interiors matter

A Bengaluru tenant’s Reddit post has sparked a broader debate on steep and inconsistent rental demands in upscale housing societies, highlighting how rents can vary significantly even within the same project. Commenters noted that rentals cannot be compared purely by configuration, as factors such as views and interiors play a crucial role; a self-use home with ₹30 lakh worth of custom interiors can command a very different rent than an investor-owned flat with basic fittings. A Bengaluru tenant’s Reddit post has reignited debate on steep, uneven rents in upscale societies, with users noting that views and interiors can cause wide variations even within the same project. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

The user stated that a 2BHK apartment in a premium location in North Bengaluru was quoted at ₹60,000 plus maintenance, a figure the landlord refused to negotiate. “It felt high, but I almost went ahead before backing out at the last minute,” the tenant wrote. Weeks later, a similar flat in the same society appeared on MyGate for ₹50,000 plus maintenance. “That’s when I realised the market isn’t as inflated as some landlords make it out to be.”



Also Read: Year-ender 2025: Bengaluru's rental market faces backlash over high security deposits and opaque deductions

Location, views and interiors drive sharp differences Several Redditors noted that rents cannot be compared solely on configuration. One resident living near the premium apartment noted that even on the same floor, flats could face the HAL airport, gardens, or neighbouring blocks barely 30 feet away. “Two 2BHKs can have very different views, light and privacy. A ₹10,000 difference is not at all surprising,” the user said.

Another commenter noted that interiors and furnishings have a significant impact on rents. “Interior costs can be 20–30% of the flat value. A self-use home with ₹30 lakh worth of interiors will command a very different rent compared to an investor flat with basic fittings,” the user wrote, arguing that identical layouts do not necessarily mean identical rents.

Tenants urged not to blindly accept high rentals While acknowledging these factors, others warned against blindly accepting high quotes. One user said tenants often get overcharged when they fail to check recent deals for comparable homes. “Always verify rents for similar units in the same building or street and factor in amenities, parking and lease terms before agreeing,” the comment read, advising renters to use multiple sources such as online platforms, brokers and resident groups.



Also Read: Year-ender 2025: Top 5 Karnataka RERA orders that redefined homebuyers’ rights

There’s no dearth of demand for rental properties In a recent transaction brokered by Sunil Singh from Realty Corp, an 800-sq-ft 1BHK unit close to MG Road fetched a rent of ₹40,000 per month. "However, even before I could close it, another real estate brokerage firm closed the deal at the same price as their client," he said.

In areas like Koramangala, Indiranagar, HSR Layout, and Hebbal, brokers say that 1BHK apartments can even command a monthly rent of over ₹ 40,000, depending on the amenities provided inside gated societies.

Tenants in Bengaluru continue to face numerous challenges, particularly when it comes to paying deposits. While six to nine months of rent as a security deposit is the norm, several tenants report that landlords often request almost double the amount.

However, real estate brokers add that several 1BHKs are also available at affordable rents in the city. A 1BHK in a gated society in north Bengaluru would cost around ₹25,000, depending on the amenities available. In areas like BTM Layout, the outskirts of Whitefield, JP Nagar and the southern parts of Kanakapura Road, several such units are also available at less than ₹25,000 rent. However, these are primarily standalone apartments, often without elevators.



(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)