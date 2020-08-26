e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / SC approves SBI CAP funding for six Amrapali projects

SC approves SBI CAP funding for six Amrapali projects

Several housing projects started by the Amrapali group in Noida and Greater Noida were stuck due to financial mismanagement by the private firm.

real-estate Updated: Aug 26, 2020 07:21 IST
Abraham Thomas | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Abraham Thomas | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Construction of pending Amrapali projects is to be completed in three years by NBCC.
Construction of pending Amrapali projects is to be completed in three years by NBCC. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed SBI Capital Markets (SBI CAP) to start the funding of six Amrapali projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

SBI CAP, as per its offer document submitted to the Court on an earlier occasion, agreed to infuse a sum of ₹995 crore in six commercially viable projects. On the aspect of interest chargeable on this loan and other related aspects, the Court posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

SBI CAP, represented by senior advocate Harish Salve, informed the apex court that as regards six projects, there was no dispute. These were Noida-based Silicon City—1&2, Crystal Homes, Heart Beat City—I, Heart Beat City - II and Greater Noida-based Centurion Park projects (Low Rise, O2 Valley, Tropical Garden).

There are 8,929 dwelling units in these six projects of which 7,658 are sold units. The combined project cost is over ₹1,600 crore of which SBI CAP proposes to invest ₹995 crore out of its stress funds.

The proposal for funding entails an interest component of 12% which was not agreeable to the Court.

Court-appointed Receiver and senior advocate R Venkatramani said, “If stress funds are meant to reduce stress on flatbuyers, can it be at 12% interest?” His view was supported by advocate ML Lahoty appearing for homebuyers who said, “Home loans are available at rates less than 8% per annum. The proposed internal rate of return on investment at 12% is harsh on homebuyers. If the Court accepts this rate, the burden should not be passed on to the homebuyers.”

Also Read: Three shooters who killed Dharwad real estate developer arrested

Salve said, “We are taking 100% risk by funding in these projects. Flat-buyers are not paying anything more. The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) is not willing to take the risk. At the end of the day, we want to make profit out of this investment.”

The apex court asked Salve if something could be done at his end so that pressure could be eased off homebuyers.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
BJP launches mega drive against mosquito-borne diseases, AAP says drama
BJP launches mega drive against mosquito-borne diseases, AAP says drama
Afghanistan asks Pakistan to carry out UN sanctions on Taliban
Afghanistan asks Pakistan to carry out UN sanctions on Taliban
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Photos, chats and a phone: How NIA cracked the Pulwama case
Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club
Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club
Mumbai got highest August rain since 1983, says IMD 
Mumbai got highest August rain since 1983, says IMD 
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
Covid vaccine: India, Russia in talks after Putin declares drug ready-for-use
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In