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Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, family buy three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra for 38.21 crore

Mumbai real estate: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, and her family members bought three separate apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra 

Apr 23, 2026 04:23 pm IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a total of 38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a total of 38.21 crore.(KKR-X)

The documents show that the apartments are located on Carter Road in a building named Varun, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. The units are situated on a higher floor and were acquired from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers.

Pooja Gurnani purchased one apartment, while her husband, Hitesh Gurnani, and her father, Seoram Dadlani, acquired one flat each. According to the documents, each unit has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft, with an 81.16 sq ft balcony, bringing the total area of the three apartments to 4,776 sq ft.

The transactions were registered on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty of 2.16 crore and a registration fee of 90,000. The apartments were purchased with a total of six car parking spaces. The building is currently under construction, with possession expected in December 2028, as per the documents.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan visited the newly renovated home in Mumbai of his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Dadlani had shared pictures of the house on Instagram, showcasing interiors designed by Gauri Khan. The images highlighted a spacious, well-lit living room featuring plush mint-coloured sofas, wooden tables with vintage lampshades, and indoor plants. The décor also included a large statement mirror and elegant glass chandeliers, enhancing the space's aesthetic appeal, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow renovation

In February 2025, Shah Rukh Khan rented two luxury duplexes in the Pali Hill area of Khar, Mumbai, for a total of 8.67 crore over three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, as renovation and extension work on his annexe, expected to take nearly two years, got underway.

Also Read: Selling your house? Here’s how to reduce your capital gains tax burden

The two duplexes, located in a building named Puja Casa across the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors, were leased separately: one from actor Jacky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh at a monthly rent of 11.54 lakh with a security deposit of 32.97 lakh, and the other from film producer Vashu Bhagnani at 12.61 lakh per month with a 36 lakh deposit. Both agreements were registered on February 14, 2025, with a stamp duty of 2.22 lakh and registration fees of 2,000 paid, the documents showed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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