Shapoorji Pallonji group sells land parcel in Mumbai's Juhu for 455 crore

Shapoorji Pallonji group has sold a 19,589.22 sq ft land parcel in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹455 crore to Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, according to registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Agarwal Holdings Private Limited has acquired a land parcel in Mumbai's prime Juhu area for ₹ 455 crore, according to registration documents accessed by Square Yards. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Mahendra Parikh / HT File Photo)

"Agarwal Holdings Pvt Ltd has acquired the land parcel in Juhu locality of Mumbai, valued at ₹455 crore," Square Yards said in a statement on December 10.

The seller is Shapoorji Pallonji Gwalior Private Limited, a part of Shapoorji Pallonji group, it said.

According to the registration documents, the land parcel sprawls about 19,589.22 sq ft. The transaction was finalised and registered in November 2024, with a stamp duty of ₹27.3 crore and registration charges totalling ₹30,000.

"Transactions such as Agarwal Holdings Private Limited’s recent land acquisition in Juhu, highlight Mumbai's enduring appeal for commercial and residential investments. Key hubs such as the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and prime locations across Southern and Western Mumbai have firmly established themselves as sought-after destinations for commercial and luxury real estate," Anand Moorthy, co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards said.

“Only a smaller portion of the Juhu land has been monetized, with the larger parcel remaining under the group’s ownership," a spokesperson for Shapoorji Pallonji Group said in response to HT.com's query.

An email has been sent to Agarwal Holdings. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

In 2022, Agarwal Holdings bought a 75,000 sq ft plot in Mumbai for ₹332.8 crore, which was expected to be used for a redevelopment project. The plot is located in Juhu, Santacruz West, Mumbai. The plot area is 6,988.50 sq m, and the structure area is 400 sq m. The deal was registered on September 7, 2022.

More about the real estate deal

Juhu remains a marquee residential destination in Mumbai, driven by its coastal appeal, proximity to the international airport, luxury housing stock, and strong social infrastructure. The locality attracts high-net-worth individuals, including several celebrities, leveraging its proximity to Juhu Beach and premium amenities.

Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, established on December 11, 2020, is a private, non-government entity registered with the Registrar of Companies in Mumbai.



The company specialises in activities auxiliary to financial intermediation, providing essential support to financial institutions such as banks, investment firms, and insurance companies.

