Singer Avadhoot Gupte and wife buy apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for 7.75 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Nov 05, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Mumbai real estate update: The apartment bought by Avadhoot Gupte measures 1,357 sq ft and is located in a building known as Rustomjee Paramount

Avadhoot Gupte, singer, music director, and filmmaker and his wife Girija Gupte have purchased an apartment for 7.75 crore in Khar near Bandra, Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Avadhoot Gupte, singer, music director, and filmmaker and his wife Girija Gupte have purchased an apartment for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.75 crore in Khar. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Rustomjee Group)
Avadhoot Gupte, singer, music director, and filmmaker and his wife Girija Gupte have purchased an apartment for 7.75 crore in Khar. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Rustomjee Group)

The apartment measuring 1,357 sq ft is located on the 16th floor of a building named Rustomjee Paramount by Keystone Realtors, also known as Rustomjee Group, according to the documents.

The project spans 1.65 acres and offers 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK apartments, SquareYards said.

The transaction for the apartment was registered on October 16 and it comes with three car parking spaces, according to the documents.

A stamp duty of 46.48 lakh and a registration fee of 30,000 was paid for the apartment, the documents showed.

Avadhoot Gupte, a renowned singer, music director, and filmmaker, is celebrated for his versatile talent. He has delivered hit albums, composed chart-topping songs, and directed critically acclaimed films. Gupte has won several prestigious awards, including Maharashtra State Film Awards, for his contribution to music and cinema, SquareYards said in a statement.

The property is located close to the international airport, prestigious schools, premium retail, and dining. Khar West continues to be a preferred choice for high-profile homebuyers, said SquareYards, a proptech firm.

Khar and Bandra top choice for luxury real estate investments for Bollywood stars

Khar and Bandra areas are a top pick for property investment for several Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan among others.

An email query sent to Rustomjee Group did not get any response and Gupte could not be reached for a comment.

