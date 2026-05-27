Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited leases nearly 5 lakh sq ft office campus in Bengaluru

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, has expanded its presence in Bengaluru by leasing a new campus spanning 4.92 lakh sq ft at Sattva Aura on the city’s Outer Ring Road. The move is aimed at meeting rising demand for large-format managed office campuses across key enterprise corridors.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited, has expanded its presence in Bengaluru by leasing a new campus spanning 4.92 lakh sq ft at Sattva Aura on the city’s Outer Ring Road. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Sattva Aura is located on the Marathahalli–Sarjapur stretch of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, one of the city’s prime Grade-A commercial corridors with a high concentration of technology parks and multinational companies. The micro-market houses several leading technology firms and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), making it a preferred office destination in the city.

According to the company, the location also benefits from strong urban infrastructure, public transport connectivity, access to the airport, and nearby hospitality and business amenities, making it attractive for large enterprises and GCC occupiers.

“Bengaluru continues to be one of India's most important enterprise markets, particularly with the sustained growth of Global Capability Centres and technology-led businesses. Our expansion strengthens our presence in a key micro-market along the Outer Ring Road and allows us to support large organisations seeking scale, reliability and high-quality workplace infrastructure,” said Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks.



“As enterprises consolidate their portfolios with fewer, larger partners, our model is built precisely for that shift - large campuses, long tenures, and a standardised experience across centres,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The demand from enterprises and GCCs for flexible, high-quality workspace is only growing and a big part of that is companies rethinking how their physical environment supports talent, collaboration, and productivity in an AI-first world. Bengaluru is at the centre of that shift, and Sattva Aura was built to be right in the middle of it. This partnership reflects our shared belief in where the market is heading and our commitment to building long-term relationships with partners who take workspace quality as seriously as we do,” said Shivam Agarwal, vice president, Strategy, Sattva Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The demand from enterprises and GCCs for flexible, high-quality workspace is only growing and a big part of that is companies rethinking how their physical environment supports talent, collaboration, and productivity in an AI-first world. Bengaluru is at the centre of that shift, and Sattva Aura was built to be right in the middle of it. This partnership reflects our shared belief in where the market is heading and our commitment to building long-term relationships with partners who take workspace quality as seriously as we do,” said Shivam Agarwal, vice president, Strategy, Sattva Group. {{/usCountry}}

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The new campus features modern office infrastructure, in-house parking and a cafeteria, along with on-site amenities such as training rooms, a gym, medical room and executive lounge, among others, creating a well-equipped workplace environment for employees, the company said.

The company already operates multiple managed office campuses across Bengaluru's key commercial districts including Hebbal, the Central Business District, Bellandur, and Koramangala.

Smartworks recently announced its FY26 results, its first financial year as a listed company, with reported revenues of ₹1,796 crore, up 31% year-on-year. The company also strengthened its growth visibility with over ₹5,200 crore of contracted rental revenue, full supply visibility for FY27, and nearly 75% visibility already in place for FY28.

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Earlier this year, the company crossed 10 million sq ft of operational portfolio, becoming the first listed flex workspace platform in India to achieve this milestone. As of March 31, 2026, Smartworks has a total footprint of ~16.1 million sq. ft., across 66 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore.

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As part of its operating model, Smartworks partners with developers to lease large buildings and transform them into fully managed enterprise campuses. These campuses integrate workspace design, technology infrastructure and workplace services to support collaboration, productivity and operational efficiency for large organisations.

Flexible space transactions

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According to Knight Frank India’s latest Flex Space Occupier Intelligence report, India’s flex office market has seen a sharp rise in annual transaction volumes, growing from 2.2 mn sq ft in 2017 to 18.6 mn sq ft in 2025 across the top eight cities. This represents an 8.4‑fold increase, equivalent to a CAGR of 30% over the eight‑year period, significantly outpacing the broader office market, which recorded a 9% CAGR during the same timeframe.



According to real estate consultant Colliers India, the gross leasing of office space rose 6 per cent in 2025 to 71.5 million square feet across seven major cities. Out of this, coworking or flexible space operators took 13 million sq ft on lease. These operators set up their own centres and sub-lease the workspaces to corporates.

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