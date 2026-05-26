Zomato leases 1.5 lakh sq ft commercial office space in Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹200 crore

Zomato’s parent firm, Eternal Ltd, has leased close to 1.5 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Bilekahalli for a total rent of ₹200 crore for almost 10 years, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Bengaluru real estate: Zomato’s parent firm, Eternal Ltd, has leased close to 1.5 lakh sq ft of office space in Bilekahalli for a total rent of ₹200 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (REUTERS)

The office space is located in the Vaishnavi BVS Senate building on Bannerghatta Road, on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors of the office tower. The space was leased from Vaishnavi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, according to the documents.

The total chargeable area leased by the company stands at 149,700 sq ft, while the carpet area is approximately 122,710 sq ft.

Under the agreement, Eternal Ltd will pay a monthly rent of around ₹1.39 crore, translating to a rental rate of ₹93 per sq ft. The lease tenure is 10 years, indicating the company’s long-term commitment to expanding and consolidating its office presence in Bengaluru. The documents showed the deal also includes a security deposit of ₹8.35 crore.

As part of the lease terms, rentals will escalate by 15% every three years. While the lease commencement date is January 5, 2026, rent payments are scheduled to begin from July 2026.

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The office space was leased along with 149 car parking spaces, the documents showed.

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Earlier lease transactions by Zomato In October 2025, Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, leased seven floors (2.78 lakh sq ft) in Gurugram’s Intellion Park for a monthly rent of ₹2.33 crore, according to lease deed documents accessed by Propstack.

The food delivery and quick commerce major has taken the space at Intellion Park (TRIL IT City) in Sector 59, Gurugram. The lease has been signed with Mikado Realtors Private Limited as the landlord, the document showed. The leased premises comprise the ground floor and floors four to nine, with a total chargeable area of 2,78,249 sq ft. The lease commenced in October 2025, the document showed.

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In August 2025, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, has secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The documents show that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is ₹66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.78 crore. The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.

Earlier, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply arm of food delivery platform Zomato, had leased a large warehouse space measuring 5.53 lakh sq ft in Bhiwandi, Thane district, near Mumbai, for approximately ₹1.7 crore per month.

The warehouse was leased from Zuijin Developers Private Limited for a period of four years and seven months. As per the lease agreement, the handover was scheduled for September 1, 2025, followed by a rent-free fit-out period of 150 days to enable the tenant to set up and operationalise the facility.