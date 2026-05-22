Bengaluru tenant paying ₹50,000 rent says Whitefield luxury flat feels like a regular ₹20,000 house amid power cuts
Bengaluru real estate: Reddit user paying nearly ₹50K rent alleges weak security, stray dogs and power issues in a premium apartment society in Whitefield area
A Reddit user living in a high-end apartment society in Whitefield sparked debate after claiming that, despite paying nearly ₹50,000 a month for a 2 BHK, the complex continues to face issues ranging from weak security checks and stray dog problems to frequent power fluctuations that allegedly damage household appliances. Overall, the living experience felt no different from staying in a regular apartment, and it far less. “At this point, the quality of life honestly feels no different from staying in a normal 20k apartment. So what exactly is the premium for?” the post said.
The user, who said they live in a ‘premium apartment’ in Whitefield, claimed they pay close to half a lakh every month, including rent and maintenance for a 2BHK apartment, but have increasingly begun questioning the value proposition. cost
“There are always some issues in society. Too many stray dogs are creating problems. Weak security checks where random people are allowed in without much verification. Frequent power fluctuations to the point that even my refrigerator got damaged recently,” the Redditor wrote.
The resident said that apart from water availability, the overall living experience felt no different from staying in a regular apartment costing far less. “At this point, the quality of life honestly feels no different from staying in a normal 20k apartment. So what exactly is the premium for?” the post said.
Also Read: Why buyers are preferring gated layouts over standalone plots in Bengaluru
‘You are paying because the city lacks public infrastructure’
Redditors argued that high apartment prices in the city are driven less by superior housing quality and more by the lack of dependable civic infrastructure outside gated communities.
“No builder-made property in Bangalore is ‘worth the money’, but we have no option but to buy it if we want a reasonable quality of life, given there’s near-zero good public infrastructure. It’s a heavily populated city with high demand, further amplified by marketing tactics. Similar prices give you a much better property in most of the developed countries,” one of the Redditors said.
Redditors pointed out that gated communities in Bengaluru often function as self-contained urban islands that compensate for the city’s uneven infrastructure, including unreliable power supply, poor roads, parking constraints, and safety concerns.
“It depends a lot from society to society. I have lived near HSR and the two societies I was in, never faced issues like stray dogs. Power fluctuation happens, but not much. And it is because of BESCOM, society can't do much,” another user said.
Also Read: Friends over high rent: Why a Bengaluru couple paid 30% more to stay in the same housing society for their social circle
Residents defend premium societies, cite security and uninterrupted utilities
While some Redditors criticised luxury apartment pricing, several others strongly defended gated communities, arguing that the experience varies significantly depending on the builder, location, and management quality.
One resident said their society had implemented structured measures to manage issues such as stray dogs and visitor access.
“You can't expect airport-level security but guests breaching security is rare,” the user wrote, explaining that the complex had two layers of security checks, including tower-level verification.
The resident said that the society had a dedicated stray dog feeding zone and a committee overseeing vaccinations and animal management. According to the comment, guards are instructed to remove unfamiliar dogs entering the premises.
The Redditor also highlighted infrastructure advantages rarely available in standalone apartments, including uninterrupted electricity backed by a dedicated BESCOM substation, reliable water supply, and well-maintained common spaces.
“I personally feel it’s totally worth it,” the resident wrote, while also acknowledging that people who rarely use amenities or community spaces may not benefit as much from premium housing.
Another user, who said they pay ₹77,000 in monthly rent to live in a gated society developed by a Grade A developer in Bengaluru, described it as “the best decision” they had made.
“Reliable electricity. Grid was down for an entire day, and I only came to know about it through social media posts,” the user said, adding that the complex supports over 100 EVs with dedicated charging infrastructure.
The resident also praised the society’s security setup, noting that visitors are allowed entry only after approval and that more than 20 security guards are employed within the premises.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More