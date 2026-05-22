Bengaluru tenant paying ₹50,000 rent says Whitefield luxury flat feels like a regular ₹20,000 house amid power cuts

A Reddit user living in a high-end apartment society in Whitefield sparked debate after claiming that, despite paying nearly ₹50,000 a month for a 2 BHK, the complex continues to face issues ranging from weak security checks and stray dog problems to frequent power fluctuations that allegedly damage household appliances. Overall, the living experience felt no different from staying in a regular apartment, and it far less. “At this point, the quality of life honestly feels no different from staying in a normal 20k apartment. So what exactly is the premium for?” the post said. A Reddit user living in a premium Whitefield apartment society sparked debate after alleging that despite paying nearly ₹50,000 rent for a 2 BHK, the complex faces issues such as weak security, stray dogs, and power fluctuations damaging appliances. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI Generated image using ChatGPT)

The user, who said they live in a ‘premium apartment’ in Whitefield, claimed they pay close to half a lakh every month, including rent and maintenance for a 2BHK apartment, but have increasingly begun questioning the value proposition. cost

“There are always some issues in society. Too many stray dogs are creating problems. Weak security checks where random people are allowed in without much verification. Frequent power fluctuations to the point that even my refrigerator got damaged recently,” the Redditor wrote.

The resident said that apart from water availability, the overall living experience felt no different from staying in a regular apartment costing far less. “At this point, the quality of life honestly feels no different from staying in a normal 20k apartment. So what exactly is the premium for?” the post said.

Also Read: Why buyers are preferring gated layouts over standalone plots in Bengaluru

‘You are paying because the city lacks public infrastructure’ Redditors argued that high apartment prices in the city are driven less by superior housing quality and more by the lack of dependable civic infrastructure outside gated communities.

“No builder-made property in Bangalore is ‘worth the money’, but we have no option but to buy it if we want a reasonable quality of life, given there’s near-zero good public infrastructure. It’s a heavily populated city with high demand, further amplified by marketing tactics. Similar prices give you a much better property in most of the developed countries,” one of the Redditors said.

Redditors pointed out that gated communities in Bengaluru often function as self-contained urban islands that compensate for the city’s uneven infrastructure, including unreliable power supply, poor roads, parking constraints, and safety concerns.

“It depends a lot from society to society. I have lived near HSR and the two societies I was in, never faced issues like stray dogs. Power fluctuation happens, but not much. And it is because of BESCOM, society can't do much,” another user said.

Also Read: Friends over high rent: Why a Bengaluru couple paid 30% more to stay in the same housing society for their social circle

Residents defend premium societies, cite security and uninterrupted utilities While some Redditors criticised luxury apartment pricing, several others strongly defended gated communities, arguing that the experience varies significantly depending on the builder, location, and management quality.

One resident said their society had implemented structured measures to manage issues such as stray dogs and visitor access.

“You can't expect airport-level security but guests breaching security is rare,” the user wrote, explaining that the complex had two layers of security checks, including tower-level verification.

The resident said that the society had a dedicated stray dog feeding zone and a committee overseeing vaccinations and animal management. According to the comment, guards are instructed to remove unfamiliar dogs entering the premises.

The Redditor also highlighted infrastructure advantages rarely available in standalone apartments, including uninterrupted electricity backed by a dedicated BESCOM substation, reliable water supply, and well-maintained common spaces.

“I personally feel it’s totally worth it,” the resident wrote, while also acknowledging that people who rarely use amenities or community spaces may not benefit as much from premium housing.

Another user, who said they pay ₹77,000 in monthly rent to live in a gated society developed by a Grade A developer in Bengaluru, described it as “the best decision” they had made.

“Reliable electricity. Grid was down for an entire day, and I only came to know about it through social media posts,” the user said, adding that the complex supports over 100 EVs with dedicated charging infrastructure.

The resident also praised the society’s security setup, noting that visitors are allowed entry only after approval and that more than 20 security guards are employed within the premises.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)