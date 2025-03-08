Menu Explore
South City Mall-Blackstone deal 'speculative', no urgency to clinch sale: Consortium partner

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) A major shareholder of South City Projects, the consortium behind Kolkata's iconic South City Mall, has downplayed recent reports of a potential USD 400 million deal with alternative asset manager Blackstone, describing it as "speculative".

A major shareholder of South City Projects, the consortium behind Kolkata's iconic South City Mall, has downplayed recent reports of a potential USD 400 million deal with alternative asset manager Blackstone, describing it as "speculative". (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
South City Projects is a consortium of prominent real estate developers like Merlin Group, Sureka Group, Emami Group, Park Chambers Group, and Shrachi Group. South City Mall is its flagship project.

"It has been receiving offers from various funds, including Blackstone, Brookfield, Canadian Pension Fund, and Singapore's Temasek since 2020," a significant consortium partner who wished not to be quoted told PTI.

Also Read: India's largest REIT IPO: Sattva Group, Blackstone-sponsored trust files papers for 6,200 cr REIT issue

"We have not approached anyone. Offers poured in from various funds and we have been evaluating those as part of our normal business practice. But it would be incorrect to assume that South City Projects is under any urgency to clinch a deal or that the company is in unmanageable debt," the consortium partner said.

The shareholder emphasised South City Projects would consider offers based on valuations. The consortium comprises 75-80 shareholders from various real estate companies, and it will take everyone on board, he said.

Among various options on the table for the expansion of the company, floating a REIT is also one among them, he said.

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company that owns or finances income-generating properties, allowing individuals to invest in real estate through tradable shares.

"We are negotiating to acquire DLF IT Park II to grow this professionally managed real estate company," the partner said.

Also Read: Kolkata's South City Mall on sale? One of India's biggest landlords nearing 3,500 crore deal

South City Mall, one of the largest in eastern India, attracts substantial footfall and houses prominent domestic and international brands like Zara, Sephora, and Marks & Spencer.

If a deal with Blackstone materialises, it would mark the US investment giant's entry into the retail mall sector in Kolkata.

Blackstone already manages a significant portfolio of retail properties in India through its Nexus Select Trust, which operates 18 malls across 14 cities.

Another REIT backed by Blackstone and Sattva Developers, India's Knowledge Realty Trust, has sought approval for an initial public offering of 6,200 crore.

