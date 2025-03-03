Tata Autocomp Katcon leases 77,800 sq ft from Malpani Group in Chakan near Pune for 40 crore

Malpani Group announced on March 3 that it had inked a 10-year deal with Tata Autocomp Katcon Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd to lease 77,800 sq ft of space in Malpani Industrial and Logistics Park in the industrial hub of Chakan, near Pune, for around ₹40 crore. Pune real estate update: Malpani Group announced on March 3 that it had inked a 10-year deal with Tata Autocomp Katcon Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd to lease 77,800 sq ft of space. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The company announced that it has signed a 10-year lease deal with Tata, marking its second agreement with Tata. This follows the previous lease signed last year for 2.50 lakh sq. ft. with Tata Toyo Radiator, a joint venture with the TACO Group, at the same park.

"The company has secured 77,800 square feet for a 10-year tenure, reinforcing the Park’s position as a leading destination for global manufacturers and suppliers," the company said in the statement.

According to the company, the 10-year lease tenure comes with a five-year lock-in period, and the per-square-foot rent is ₹29.

The company said the rental rate will increase by 12% every three years, and operations at the new facility are set to commence in March 2025.

"Malpani Industrial & Logistic Park's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and sustainability-driven initiatives make it a prime choice for leading companies. Our collaboration with Tata Katcon highlights our commitment to promoting an ecosystem for clean mobility and advanced manufacturing. With two industrial parks covering 220 acres in Chakan, we take pride in hosting Tata Toyo Radiator and Tata Katcon as key tenants, further establishing our position as a premier industrial hub," said Ashish Malpani, Partner (Director – Real Estate Division), Malpani Group.

According to the company statement, Malpani Industrial and Logistic Park is emerging as a catalyst for industrial expansion in the region. Its recent 150-acre acquisition in Phase 5, Chakan, will add three million sq ft of leasable space, attracting different industries.

"With India targeting 30% electric vehicle (EV) penetration by 2030 through initiatives like FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles) and NEMMP (National Electric Mobility Mission Plan), the demand for specialised industrial spaces is accelerating. Malpani Industrial and Logistic Park is leveraging this momentum, with past partnerships including Tata AutoComp for EV battery component production," the company statement added.

"Beyond attracting global companies across industries, our vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that drives innovation, sustainability, and industry collaboration. Our park is designed to support manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers, helping them scale operations efficiently across diverse sectors," said Malpani.

An email query sent to Tata Autocomp Katcon Exhaust Systems Pvt Ltd did not get any response.

Warehousing and logistics deals in the Pune real estate market

In a similar deal, Mahindra Logistics Limited in January 2025, leased 4.75 lakh sq ft of warehousing and logistics space in Khed near Pune for a rent of around ₹73 crore over five years, according to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the documents, the 4.75 lakh sq ft of built-up space is located in Karanje Emerald Industrial Park in Khed, Pune.

According to the documents, the security deposit for the transaction is ₹3.45 crore, and a stamp duty of over ₹18 lakh was paid along with a ₹1,000 registration fee.

According to a January 2025 report by CBRE India, a real estate consultancy firm, Industrial and Logistics Park leasing in the country reached a peak of 39.5 million sq ft in the calendar year 2024 across the top eight cities.

Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Kolkata accounted for almost 60% of the leasing activity during the year. Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru emerged as the key contributors to supply addition, collectively accounting for over half of the total supply in CY2024, the report said.

The report said Pune had witnessed an industrial and logistics leasing boom, with a total area of 1 million sq ft in 2024.