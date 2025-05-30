Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Tata Digital leases 58,688 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel for over 12 crore annual rent

ByHT Real Estate News
May 30, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Tata Digital has leased 58,668 sq ft of commercial office space in One International Centre, located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for five years. The annual rent for the space is over 12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate update: Tata Digital has leased 58,668 sq ft of commercial office space in One International Centre, located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for five years. The annual rent for the space is over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)
Mumbai real estate update: Tata Digital has leased 58,668 sq ft of commercial office space in One International Centre, located in Mumbai's Lower Parel area for five years. The annual rent for the space is over 12 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Documents show that Tata Digital has leased five units on the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors, spread across three floors.

The security deposit for the transaction is over 7 crore, and the agreement was registered on March 17, 2025.

The office space has been leased for five years, and the lease commencement date is February 1, 2025. The documents show that the rent chargeable period is from July 16, 2025.

The starting monthly rent for the office space is 1.05 crore, and there is a 5% rent escalation clause on a yearly basis.

Documents show that the commercial office spaces and 49 parking spaces have been leased, and the charge for any additional parking is 10,000 per month.

Also Read: India’s top 7 cities record 4% to 8% rental surge in office rents in 2024, global markets show mixed trends: report

One International Centre is a prominent commercial office space in Central Mumbai, where several multinational companies have leased commercial office spaces.

Tata Digital was established to build and manage the Tata Group's digital consumer ecosystem. It holds majority stakes in several key digital businesses, including BigBasket and 1mg.

Also Read: German IT firm Nagarro leases 7 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurugram at a monthly rent of 2.90 crore

According to a Moneycontrol report, Tata Digital has told employees that it will move its headquarters from South Mumbai (SoBo) in the coming weeks. The company will give up its six-floor office in Fort House in the Fort area and move to One International Centre (OIC) in Lower Parel in Mumbai. The move is expected to be complete by the end of July, the report said.

Email queries sent to Nucleus Office Park for One International Centre and Tata Digital did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Tata Digital's headquarters in South Mumbai

Tata Digital was in the news in June 2024 for renewing the lease for its headquarters, Fort House, located in South Mumbai. The monthly rent for the commercial space is 2.98 crore, according to the documents accessed by FloorTap.com

The security deposit paid for the transaction is 15.03 crore. According to the documents, the office space comprises ground plus six floors, with Tata Digital taking up space on each floor except 588 sq ft of space on the second floor.

Also Read: Tata Digital renews lease for its headquarters in South Mumbai at a monthly rent of 3 crore

The entire office space is spread across 1.02 lakh sq ft, the document had shown.

Friday, May 30, 2025
