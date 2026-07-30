Trehan IRIS to invest 1,300 crore in luxury wellness housing project in Gurugram

Trehan IRIS will invest around ₹1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project in Gurugram, as it seeks to expand its presence in the premium housing segment.

Gurugram project watch: Trehan IRIS will invest around ₹1,300 crore to develop Omara, a wellness-centric luxury residential project,

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The under-construction project is spread across 5.08 acres in Sector 80, Gurugram, offering direct access to NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway. It overlooks the Aravalli hills and the Karma Lakelands Golf Course.

Project details

Project type: Luxury wellness residences

Location: Sector 80, Gurugram

Land area: 5.08 acres

Estimated investment: ₹1,300 crore

Land acquisition cost: Around ₹200 crore through a government auction

Configuration: 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK apartments

Apartment size: Approximately 3,250-4,150 sq ft

Number of residences: 320 golf-facing apartments

Tower height: Up to 45 floors

Number of towers: Three

Starting price: ₹7.5 crore; homes are priced between ₹7.5 crore and ₹9 crore

Expected possession: 4-5 years

RERA registration: RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/1036/768/2026/08 (dated January 22, 2026). All three residential towers are covered under a single RERA registration. The project has been registered as a single phase.

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Nearby schools: Shiv Nadar School, Scottish High International, The Shri Ram School Aravalli among others

Nearby hospitals: Medanta Medicity, Artemis among others

Distance from IGI airport: 34 km

Amenities snapshot

Each residence comes with a private lift lobby, one apartment per core, 13-foot floor-to-floor height, three-side-open layouts, expansive wraparound decks, home automation, and an in-home air quality (AQI) control system, the company said.



The clubhouse will occupy the ground and first floors, while the second floor will be dedicated to services. Residential apartments will begin from the third floor onwards, it said.

Other amenities include:

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Co-working hub

Music studio

Mindfulness spaces

Car-free podium with basement drop-off

Vastu-compliant layouts

Clubhouse

The development will feature a 1.25 lakh sq ft clubhouse, including a 55,000 sq ft wellness club with a longevity clinic, personalised wellness programmes, resident doctors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy, physiotherapy suites, an integrative nutrition studio and an on-site wellness pharmacy.

Sustainability features

The project is targeting WELL v2 and IGBC Platinum certifications. Sustainability features include:

Hospital-grade MERV-14 air filtration

VOC-free carbon filtration

Double-glazed façades

Thermal concrete skin with sun-control louvres

HCFC-free climate systems

Design and partnerships

The fully furnished residences have been designed by UHA London in collaboration with Esteva i Esteva of Spain. Wellness advisor Milind Soman has helped shape the project's wellness philosophy.

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The project also includes brand partnerships with L'Occitane en Provence for the spa and Knox Studio for the fitness centre.

Why the launch is significant

Trehan IRIS is positioning Omara as a luxury residential project centred on wellness rather than conventional luxury specifications. The launch comes amid rising demand for health-focused living spaces and premium residences in Gurugram. It is expected to include a hydrotherapy zone and an integrated nutrition studio.

Also Read: Gurugram or Mumbai: Where are the rich investing in luxury real estate and why?

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness real estate market has grown from $151 billion in 2017 to nearly $900 billion in 2025, and is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2027.

What the developer said

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"We have launched this project named 'Omara' comprising 320 luxury apartments. The total project cost is estimated at ₹1,300 crore," said Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan IRIS, said “luxury homebuyers are increasingly seeking residences that improve health and well-being, rather than just premium specifications.”

About the developer

Trehan IRIS has a legacy of delivering government, residential and commercial projects across the country. The company has constructed landmark government buildings, including the Supreme Court of India, Tihar Jail, Safdarjung Airport, All India Radio Bhawan and the CPWD Headquarters, the company said.

Who should buy it?

Omara is best suited for discerning end-users seeking a primary residence that prioritises wellness, privacy and elevated living. It appeals to HNIs, NRIs and long-term investors looking to own a differentiated luxury asset in one of Gurugram's most established and premium residential corridors, it said.

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