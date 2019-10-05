UP real estate authority goes online, e-courts to start from November

real-estate

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:03 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority( UP-Rera) is all set to start e-courts from November. Under the authority’s plan, a complainant will have come only once to the court at the time of final arguments before UP-Rera benches deliver the order. The move is expected to save time and facilitate speedy disposal of cases.

UP-Rera chairman Rajive Kumar said, “As of now, though we receive applications online, and during the hearings, complainants have to come several times to the UP-Rera to plead their case. Our plan is to introduce e-courts from November. Under this process, a complainant will have to come only at the final hearing stage.”

Explaining how the workings of the planned e-court system, Kumar said, “On receiving an online complaint, a builder will be asked to submit a reply and the reply will then be emailed to the complainant. After this, the complainant will file a counter reply or can come up with more pleadings. These replies or further pleadings will be emailed to the builder’s representative. On getting a response from the builder to the complainant’s queries, the complainant will be asked to file counter reply. Both builder and complainant will be asked to submit the evidence and supporting documents.”

“Once all documents and replies and counter replies are presented, the complainant and the builder representative will be called at UP-Rera court for a final hearing. Both parties will argue their cases, and the UP-Rera bench can then either issue an order the same day or reserve the order and then issue the order within next few days, and both parties will get a copy of the order. However, for getting a certified copy of the order, one will have to apply online and pay the prescribed fee,” Kumar added.

Officials said once the e-court system is introduced, all the new complaints will be processed under this system. “The system is expected to be very effective and time-saving and will help in speedy disposal of cases. The existing complaints will, however, be dealt with as per the present system,” Kumar said.

The move has been welcomed by some complainants as well. “Presently, in the first two or three hearings, the complainant and the builder only exchange replies. They also seek time to file replies to each other’s submissions. With the introduction of e-courts, these visits will not be needed and it will save our time and expenses spent on travelling too,” Anil Kumar, a complainant who had come to attend the hearing in his case before Bench 1 of the UP-Rera on Thursday.

Advocates too feel the e-court system will help in speedy disposal of cases. “Right now we need to visit the court at least three to four times before a judgement is reserved. Each date falls in a gap of roughly one month. With e-courts at least two visits, which means almost two month’s time will be saved and will expedite resolution of cases,” Manish Kumar, partner, Legal Sutrar, said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:02 IST