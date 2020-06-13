e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Real Estate / ‘Urban spaces changing rapidly’: Bengal govt paper on cities in post-Covid-19 era

‘Urban spaces changing rapidly’: Bengal govt paper on cities in post-Covid-19 era

According to a paper on future of cities in the post-Covid-19 world, home spaces would need to expand as families will work or learn from there.

real-estate Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Kolkata
People at the food court of a mall in New Delhi. In the post-Covid-19 world, shopping malls will become “warehouses of e-commerce”, according to a white paper of the West Bengal goverment.
People at the food court of a mall in New Delhi. In the post-Covid-19 world, shopping malls will become “warehouses of e-commerce”, according to a white paper of the West Bengal goverment.(Amal KS / HT File Photo )
         

The West Bengal government has prepared a white paper on the future of cities in the post- COVID-19 world, as urban spaces are changing “drastically and rapidly”, an official said.

Speaking at a webinar on real estate sector, organised by CII, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman and managing director Debashis Sen said his department has come out with the document on “Reconfiguring Cities in the New Normal”.

“Changes are now rapid and a lot of things are changing drastically in terms of cities, work, home, business and social spaces,” a statement quoted him as saying.

Sen cited examples of the Haj House, which has been converted to an international quarantine centre, the Central Forensics Building and part of the Netaji Subhas International Airport here, which have been transformed to isolation centres, while describing how the “adaptive use of buildings” taking place rapidly.

According to him, the shopping malls will become “warehouses of e-commerce” with home delivery of everything becoming the new normal in the post-COVID era.

Cinema halls, multiplexes are very likely to become “data centres” as per the study, he said on Friday.

As far as residences and houses are concerned, he said that home spaces would need to expand as families will work or learn from there.

“Cities will dissolve into small, coherent, hyper- local townships like the IIT campuses, industrial townships in Durgapur and Jamshedpur, which are, in a sense, self- sufficient and gated with their own schools, colleges, shops, workspaces, parks and hospitals,” he added.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Total cases in Maharashtra climb to 1,04,568; death toll at 3,830
LIVE: Total cases in Maharashtra climb to 1,04,568; death toll at 3,830
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In