US-based NRI’s Gurugram plot sold for 10.7 crore using fake gift deed

A Punjab resident and his associates allegedly duped a New York-based non-resident Indian by fraudulently selling his Gurugram plot for ₹10.7 crore, using a fake gift deed and posing as his fictitious brother to transfer ownership, a report published in the Times of India said.

It quoted police as saying that the accused, Manish Kumar (45), who worked in the office of an arhtiya (commission agent) in Ferozepur, forged documents to target NRI Gaurav Narula. Narula, who has lived in the US since 1982 and became an American citizen in 1997, had inherited the 810 sq m plot in Sushant Lok 1 from his father, Hans Raj Narula, who transferred it to him in 1991.

According to the complaint, the accused got a fake gift deed dated June 3, 2024, showing that Gaurav Narula had transferred the plot to his ‘brother’ Manish Kumar. The forged document was fraudulently registered at the Wazirabad sub-registrar’s office in Gurgaon, the news report said.

What is a gift deed?



A gift deed is meant for voluntary property transfers without monetary exchange and must include accurate details of both the donor and recipient.

The complaint stated that the deed carried forged signatures and photographs of impersonators posing as Gaurav. “Another person appeared as Gaurav Narula to execute the fabricated deed, even though Narula has not visited India since 2020,” the complaint said.

Similarly, the accused used a forged Aadhaar number in Gaurav’s name, though he does not hold the document, along with an incorrect PAN card number. After registering the fake deed, Kumar allegedly sold the plot to another party for ₹10.7 crore, the news report said.

Police said the fraud came to light when a property dealer known to the Narula family informed them about the suspicious deed related to the plot, which is currently secured with a boundary wall.

“A case was registered at the DLF Sector 29 police station under BNS sections for cheating, forgery and impersonation and the investigation was conducted by the Economic Offences Wing 1,” ASI Sandeep Kumar, police spokesperson told the newspaper. Kumar was arrested from Ferozepur on August 28, the news report said.