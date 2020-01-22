Vatika Group to lease Dentsu 1 lakh sq ft area in Gurugram

real-estate

NCR-based real estate firm Vatika Group has signed an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network to provide a lease of 1 lakh sq feet of office space at Gurugram.

Dentsu Aegis Network is a media and digital marketing communications company with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

The standalone commercial building is likely to be ready by July 2020 and will provide job opportunities to more than 1,100 employees and support staff.

The total investment of the project is Rs 65 crore. The project will be constructed on a “build to suit” model, Vatika Group said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

A ‘build to suit’ is a commercial building that has been constructed to match up with the design and physical specifications of a particular user.

The commercial building is located in Sector 44 of Gurugram and is in close proximity to the Huda City Centre Metro station.

The primary area of interest of Vatika Group is real estate. Vatika Group has several verticals under it, including residential undertakings as well as retail and commercial spaces and schools.

The company aims to create homes, schools, hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, commercial spaces and business centres.

Vatika at present has several commercial buildings spread across prime locations in Delhi and National Capital Region, including MG Road (Gurugram), Golf Course Road (Gurugram), Golf Course Extension Road (Gurugram), Sohna Road (Gurugram), National Highway-8, NH-8 and Mathura Road.