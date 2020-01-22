e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Real Estate / Vatika Group to lease Dentsu 1 lakh sq ft area in Gurugram

Vatika Group to lease Dentsu 1 lakh sq ft area in Gurugram

The total investment of the project is Rs 65 crore. The project will be constructed on a “build to suit” model, Vatika Group said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

real-estate Updated: Jan 22, 2020 06:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dentsu Aegis Network is a media and digital marketing communications company.
Dentsu Aegis Network is a media and digital marketing communications company. (REUTERS)
         

NCR-based real estate firm Vatika Group has signed an agreement with Dentsu Aegis Network to provide a lease of 1 lakh sq feet of office space at Gurugram.

Dentsu Aegis Network is a media and digital marketing communications company with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

The standalone commercial building is likely to be ready by July 2020 and will provide job opportunities to more than 1,100 employees and support staff.

The total investment of the project is Rs 65 crore. The project will be constructed on a “build to suit” model, Vatika Group said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

A ‘build to suit’ is a commercial building that has been constructed to match up with the design and physical specifications of a particular user.

The commercial building is located in Sector 44 of Gurugram and is in close proximity to the Huda City Centre Metro station.

The primary area of interest of Vatika Group is real estate. Vatika Group has several verticals under it, including residential undertakings as well as retail and commercial spaces and schools.

The company aims to create homes, schools, hotels, restaurants, retail spaces, commercial spaces and business centres.

Vatika at present has several commercial buildings spread across prime locations in Delhi and National Capital Region, including MG Road (Gurugram), Golf Course Road (Gurugram), Golf Course Extension Road (Gurugram), Sohna Road (Gurugram), National Highway-8, NH-8 and Mathura Road.

tags
top news
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
First case of Coronavirus in US, WHO to consider ‘global health emergency’
First case of Coronavirus in US, WHO to consider ‘global health emergency’
Eight Indians found dead in Nepal hotel
Eight Indians found dead in Nepal hotel
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Odisha doctor’s team carries pregnant woman on stretcher for 30 km to hospital
Odisha doctor’s team carries pregnant woman on stretcher for 30 km to hospital
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Republic at 70: Greatest strength of India’s Constitution
Republic at 70: Greatest strength of India’s Constitution
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news