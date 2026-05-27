Why are Bengaluru’s old-money neighbourhoods witnessing a surge in luxury home prices?

Once known for their bungalows, tree-lined streets and old-world charm, Bengaluru’s traditional elite neighbourhoods such as Benson Town and Miller Road are now emerging as some of the city’s costliest apartment markets, with luxury homes priced in the multi-crore range.

Bengaluru real estate: Luxury home prices in Benson Town and Miller Road have climbed to nearly ₹20,000 per sq ft, fuelled by exclusivity, prime location and legacy value, say brokers. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The trend gained attention after a Reddit post featuring a luxury apartment in the Benson Town–Miller Road belt sparked debate over soaring premium housing prices. The listing showcased a fully furnished 3BHK apartment at Gold Opus on Miller Road, spread across 2,850 sq ft with amenities including two car parks, servant quarters, a swimming pool and a children’s play area, priced at ₹6.5 crore.

“Exclusive 3 bedroom well furnished flat on the higher floor with an exotic view, servants qtrs, swimming pool and children's play area,” the listing stated.

Why Bengaluru’s oldest luxury neighbourhoods are becoming expensive

According to Sopan Gupta, co-founder of Square Yards, luxury housing demand continues to remain strong in Bengaluru's established central neighbourhoods despite limited new development activity.

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{{^usCountry}} “Micro-markets such as Malleswaram, Benson Town, Sadashivanagar, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Richmond Town and parts of central Indiranagar are witnessing premium apartment transactions despite relatively limited new development activity,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Micro-markets such as Malleswaram, Benson Town, Sadashivanagar, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Richmond Town and parts of central Indiranagar are witnessing premium apartment transactions despite relatively limited new development activity,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike Bengaluru’s fast-growing suburban corridors, these neighbourhoods have little room for large-scale expansion. Most parcels have already been developed, redevelopment opportunities are limited and new residential launches enter the market selectively, experts point out.

As a result, pricing is increasingly being driven by scarcity. Gupta noted that capital values in these micro-markets continue to be supported by location advantages, restricted inventory creation and strong end-user demand.

The appeal goes beyond prestige. Many of these localities sit close to the Central Business District (CBD), major commercial hubs, reputed schools, hospitals and social infrastructure. For affluent buyers, the ability to significantly reduce commute times while living in an established neighbourhood often outweighs the attraction of larger projects on the city’s outskirts.

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“Unlike emerging corridors where future growth expectations often influence pricing, these markets derive value from existing location strength and consistent end-user preference,” Gupta explained.

That scarcity has pushed apartment prices sharply higher. Flats in the locality are now selling at around ₹20,000 per sq ft, taking the price of a typical 3BHK apartment to nearly ₹4.5 crore even in projects that are five to 10 years old, local brokers said.

New 2BHK apartments in the area are currently priced at around ₹2 crore to ₹2.2 crore, while resale units typically range from ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.8 crore, depending on the property's age, unit size, and available amenities.

Buyers are paying for legacy, not just luxury

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Real estate experts say the surge in prices also reflects a change in what affluent homebuyers value.

While Bengaluru's newer luxury corridors often compete on scale, clubhouse amenities and integrated township living, established neighbourhoods such as Benson Town, Sadashivanagar and Cunningham Road offer something that cannot easily be recreated: exclusivity and legacy value.

“Purchases in areas such as Benson Town, Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Cunningham Road are being driven primarily by location advantage, exclusivity and the long-term value associated with established residential areas,” Gupta said.

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These neighbourhoods continue to attract buyers seeking ownership in supply-constrained locations that have historically retained value across market cycles. Their mature social infrastructure, tree-lined streets and residential character create a premium that extends beyond apartment specifications, local brokers pointed out.

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However, the luxury homebuyers still expect contemporary architecture, high-end finishes and luxury amenities. However, experts note that such features are increasingly becoming baseline expectations rather than the primary reason behind a purchase decision.

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For many buyers, the attraction lies in owning a rare residential asset in one of Bengaluru’s most established addresses. In a city where new luxury projects continue to emerge on the outskirts, the strongest pricing power may now belong to neighbourhoods where very little can be built at all, experts said. (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)