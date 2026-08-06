YEIDA plans to launch two residential plot schemes near Noida International Airport during the festive season

After the overwhelming response to its residential plot scheme near the Noida International Airport, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is preparing to launch two new housing plot schemes during the festive season, likely around October.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is preparing to launch two new housing plot schemes during the festive season, likely around October (Photo for representational purposes only) (AI generated photo)

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Speaking to Hindustan Times Real Estate, YEIDA CEO RK Singh said one scheme will target the low-income group (LIG), while the other will be open to the general category.

Under the LIG scheme, plot sizes will be 40 square metres (sqm), while the general category will offer plots ranging from 162 sqm to 300 sqm. The plots will be located in Sector 5, around 2-3 km from the Noida International Airport.

"The modalities are being worked out. The number of plots, pricing and other details are likely to be finalised over the next 15-20 days," Singh said.

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New eligibility rule under consideration

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{{^usCountry}} YEIDA is also considering a new eligibility criterion for the upcoming schemes. Under the proposed rule, applicants who have previously been allotted a residential plot by YEIDA, the Noida Authority, or the Greater Noida Authority will not be eligible to apply. The move is aimed at ensuring first-time applicants get a fair opportunity to own a residential plot, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} YEIDA is also considering a new eligibility criterion for the upcoming schemes. Under the proposed rule, applicants who have previously been allotted a residential plot by YEIDA, the Noida Authority, or the Greater Noida Authority will not be eligible to apply. The move is aimed at ensuring first-time applicants get a fair opportunity to own a residential plot, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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Strong demand for plots near Jewar airport

The authority's plotted developments have consistently received an overwhelming response, which officials attribute to relatively affordable pricing and strong demand around the upcoming airport region.

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According to Singh, residential plots are currently priced at around ₹37,000 per sqm, making them attractive compared to many other parts of NCR.

"It has been observed that larger families generally prefer investing in plots, while smaller nuclear families tend to opt for apartments. Both formats have witnessed healthy demand, with preferences varying according to buyers' requirements," he told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Previous scheme drew over 1.1 lakh applications

In June, YEIDA allotted 973 residential plots through a draw of lots in sectors surrounding the Noida International Airport. The scheme, launched in April, attracted 1,10,034 valid applications, translating to nearly 113 applicants per plot.

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The highest demand was for 200 sqm plots, which received 57,620 applications for 481 plots. Another 48,920 applications were received for 162 sqm plots. The scheme also included a limited number of plots measuring 183 sqm, 184 sqm, 223 sqm, and 290 sqm located across Sectors 15-C, 18, and 24.