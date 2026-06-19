Yeida allots 973 residential plots near airport through draw of lots

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday allotted 973 residential plots through a draw of lots in newly developed sectors around the recently opened Noida International Airport in Jewar. The authority had launched the scheme in April and received 110,034 valid applications for the 973 plots, translating to about 113 applicants per plot, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority had launched the scheme in April and received 110,034 valid applications for the 973 plots, translating to about 113 applicants per plot, officials said.

“This shows that the demand for land near the airport is surging like never before. In addition to this, 140 applications were rejected for applying twice for the same scheme while 23 applicants later surrendered their applications,” Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer, Yeida, told Hindustan Times.

The draw of lots was organised at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida at 10am. The draw was conducted manually, with names of all eligible applicants in each category placed in separate drums and a young student picking up the slips, officials said.

The draw of lots was conducted in the presence of the allotment committee and three observers, including three retired Allahabad high court judges, officials said. The process was also photographed, videographed and broadcast live.

The highest number of applications was received for 200 square metre (sqm) plots, with 57,620 applicants competing for 481 plots.

This was followed by 162sqm plots, which attracted 48,920 applications. The scheme also included four plots each of 183sqm and 184sqm, which received 566 and 539 applications, respectively. In the larger categories, six 223sqm plots drew 1,528 applications, while two 290sqm plots received 861 applications. All plots are located across sectors 15-C, 18 and 24, officials said.

As per the scheme, 100% of the total premium must be paid within 60 days from the date of issuance of the allotment letter. However, in certain circumstances, the payment deadline can be extended by a maximum of 30 days, officials said.

The plots will be allotted on a 90-year lease from the date of execution of the lease deed. The last date for submitting applications under the scheme was May 6. Some of the plots were reserved for farmers, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, persons with disabilities, and industrialists with functional units near the airport, officials said.

Strong demand for residential plots near Noida International Airport underscores the region’s rapid urban expansion following the commencement of commercial flight and cargo operations on June 15 and June 17, respectively. Demand for housing is expected to rise further among residents, professionals, investors and businesses, officials said.

“Yeida has successfully allotted 973 plots. The rise in demand for residential plots shows the area is becoming an economic and industrial hub as more and more people seek residential plots. Since the demand is high, we plan to launch another residential scheme in the coming days,” said Bhatia.