100% Kadhal teaser: GV Prakash plays a brat whom Shalini Pandey falls in love with. Watch video

In the 17 second-teaser of GV Prakash and Shalini Pandey’s upcoming movie 100% Kadhal, we see GV explain to a grim-faced Shalini what infatuation means. This is how: “When you were on the bike with me and there was a bump, your body touched my back and I could feel that your breath was warm. Your heartbeat was also very fast. That means you felt something. This is called infatuation,” he tells her.

100% Kadhal is the remake of Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah’s Telugu film 100% Love which is about how two teenagers, who are poles apart, but fall in love. Their love story weaves through many a stereotypes present in a relationship between ‘kissing cousins’ and the original film was entertaining.

GV Prakash and Shalini Pandey’s film directed by MM Chandramouli has a similar air to it as the original. In 100% Kadhal, GV will be a genius, and Shalini would try to prove him wrong, every chance she gets. The film is primarily a story about their ego conflict, and how the director has adapted the film to Tamil audience will be interesting to watch.

100% Kadhal is produced by Sukumar and Bhuvana Chandramouli. Sathish and Nassar play supporting characters in the film that has music composed by GV Prakash.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 14:36 IST