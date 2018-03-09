Naachiyaar actor GV Prakash: Anurag Kashyap told me he will launch me in Bollywood

As Naachiyaar runs successfully in theaters, GV Prakash, one of the lead characters in this Bala film spoke about what it took to prepare for the film, his initial hesitation to sign the film, experience of working with Jyothika and more in an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times.

GV Prakash’s most recent outing as a lead actor sees him play the role of a youth from a slum area. After seeing the actor’s work in a number of slapstick comedies this is a change. He entered the industry with a film that reeked of misogyny, and until the crime-thriller Pencil came along, the actor was seen mostly in similar slapstick comedy. His look, his demeanor and his performance in Naachiyaar is all different, and also unexpected of a composer-turned-actor.

Did he expect to play a role like this in his career?

GV Prakash was initially surprised to be approached for such a role.

“I got a call from Bala sir’s office and I expected it to be about composing music. He then told me that he wanted me to act in the film. I was hesitant initially as I had already signed multiple projects. So I asked him for two months’ time before we began the project. Bala sir also wrapped up the schedule in 40 days. My only fear was the commitment I had done and I also had to change my look for the film,” he recalled.

Speaking about working with director Bala, he said he was ready as he knew Bala to be a hard taskmaster who knew to work with artistes. He explained how all the credit to the role and the dynamics in the film goes to Bala. He also explained that the takeaway was to learn something. “My take away was that I learned the importance of character and personality grooming and development. I had to become the character in Naachiyaar in looks as well as my gait,” he explained.

For a composer turned actor, or for a star kid for that matter, GV feels he has always been at a disadvantage in the industry.

“When I entered the industry as a composer, the standpoint was that a star kid should not be encouraged. I proved them wrong. It does take time, but I outsmarted them and gave Veyil (2006 movie starring Bharath and Bhavana for which GV Prakash composed music),” he recalled.

When it comes to acting, GV Prakash is clear that he has to do justice to the profession. “It takes time for someone to prove themselves and I have to do justice to the work. I also have to think if something is commercially saleable or not,” opined the composer-actor who feels that now it’s all okay and everything is worth the effort.

He also has big, grand dreams about the projects that he would like to be a part of. “It would be great to be a part of a film like that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s,” he said.

Does he harbor dreams of entering Bollywood? The actor was applauded by Anurag Kashyap for his look and performance in the trailer of Naachiyaar. The director and actor exchanged tweets about the same. When asked about this GV Prakash said, “He (Anurag Kashyap) told me that he will launch me in Hindi (movies). So, let’s see.”

GV Prakash has not given up on composing music though. In fact, he revealed that he will be composing music for one big project only in 2018 for which an official announcement can be expected soon.

So has his method of composing music changed after his foray as an actor? GV says definitely. “Initially, I used to compose music for a script. The situations and what a particular moment required of me. But now, I compose for the audience, and the screen directly with an insight to what people might or might not like.”

Speaking about music, GV Prakash’s upcoming film Sarvam Thaalamayam directed by Rajiv Menon with music composed by AR Rahman, is a musical venture in which the actor plays a percussionist. Talking about this project, he said: “After K Vishwanath, I feel Rajiv Menon does the best musicals. Even though I am not the composer on this project, I have learnt a lot – especially about percussion.” He has worked with musicians in Kashmir and Rajasthan among others.

