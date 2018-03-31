2 States’ Telugu remake to start rolling from April 5

The Telugu remake of 2 States, an adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name, was officially launched recently.

To be directed by debutant Venkat Reddy, a former associate of Telugu director VV Vinayak, the film will star actor-writer Adivi Sesh, popular for co-writing Kshanam, and veteran actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani, who will be make her acting debut with the film.

The makers on Friday announced that the regular shooting will commence from April 5 in Hyderabad.

After announcing the film’s ensemble cast, the makers have zeroed in on Priya Chowdary, a pretty girl from Vijayawada. She will play a character named Neetu. “We are glad the beautiful Priya is on board. She will be seen in a couple of very good scenes along with the main star cast. She is very popular in Vijayawada and is also a former Miss Vijayawada,” read a statement from the makers.

Talking about the first schedule, the director said, “Besides the lead pair, Lissy and Aditya Menon, will participate in this two-week long schedule in which we will shoot some of the film’s crucial scenes.”

The film will be shot in Kolkata in May while the third schedule will happen in the US.

The film marks the comeback of actor Bhagyashree of Maine Pyar Kiya fame in a pivotal role. She will reprise Revathy’s role from the original.

In 2 States, Revathy played Alia Bhatt’s mother and they belonged to a Tamil family. Apparently, the Telugu remake will be about a Telugu boy falling head over heels for a girl from Kolkata.

The remake also stars Rajat Kapoor, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Vidyullekha Raman, Hema and Uttej in important roles.

