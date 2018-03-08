48th Kerala State Film Awards: Ottamuri Velicham declared best movie, Parvathy and Indrans bag best actor awards

The 48th Kerala State Awards has been announced, and the list of winners are a delightful mix.

Actor Parvathy, who was last seen in Bollywood movie Qarib Qarib Singlle, won the state award for her scintillating performance in Take Off. Mahesh Narayanan, the man behind Take Off, also won the award for best debut director. The film was an adaptation of a real-life incident pertaining to Kerala nurses stranded at Titrit in the event of an Islamic State invasion.

The best actor (male) award went to 61-year-old Indrans for playing a father in search of his son in the film Aalorukkam. The best director award was conferred on director Lijo Jose Pallisery for E Ma You. Shot in 18 days, this film has seen its fair share of screenings at international film festivals.

Ottamuri Velicham, a film starring Vinitha Koshy, Dipak Parambol and Devaki Rajendran, won the best film award. The film is about a woman called Sudha and her struggle to exit an abusive marital relationship.

Veteran composer AK Arjunan won his first state award for Bhayanakam and the best character actor award was won by Pauly Valsan for her performances in two movies - E Ma You and Ottamuri Velicham. Alencier won the best supporting actor (male) award for his role of ASI Chandran in Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum.

Other categories

Best Lyricist - Prabha Varma (Clint)

Best composer - Gopi Sunder (Take Off)

Best Singer: Female - Sithara Krishnakumar (Vimaanam)

Best Singer Male - Shahbaz Aman (Maayanadhi)

Best child actors- Abhinad, Nakshthra

Best cameraman - Manesh Madhavan for Eden

Best screenplay - Sajeev Pazhoor for Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum

Best script writer - MA Nishad for Kinar

Best screenplay adaptation - S Hareesh, Sanju Surendran for Eden

Best editing - Appu Bhattathiri for the movies Ottamuri Velicham and Veeram

Best Art director - Santhosh Raman for Take Off.

