50th Kerala State Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fahadh Faasil and Lijo Pellissery win big

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:47 IST

The Kerala State Film Awards 2020 were announced on Tuesday. The jury led by cinematographer-filmmaker Madhu Ambat handpicked the winners from 119 movies. Owing to the pandemic, the jury was divided into small groups to watch and analyze the movies in special screenings.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu bagged the Best Actor award for his performances in two films - Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi. Lijo Jose Pellissery was awarded the Best Director award for his critically acclaimed and hard-hitting film, Jalikattu. Anna Ben and Nivin Pauly won special Jury Mention awards for their performances in Helen and Moothon, respectively. Fahadh Faasil was awarded the Best Character Actor for his performances in Trance and Kumbalangi Nights.

Here is the list of complete winners:

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenjira

Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikrithi

Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu

Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Children’s Film – Nani

Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi

Best Screenplay (Adapted): PS Rafeeque, Thottapan

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan

Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira

Best Dubbing Artist – Male – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter