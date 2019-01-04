Abhishek has planned something special for me: Prarthana Behere

An interesting part of actor Prarthana Behere’s formative years was that she never cut a birthday cake. The What’s Up Lagna (2018) actor shares that her father was very particular about birthday celebrations. He preferred having colony friends over for dinner and playing games. “Dad never liked grand celebrations or parties. He would call over my school or society friends. Mom would cook my favourite meal and we would play games,” says Prarthana.

It was only when she interned at a news channel did she cut her first ever birthday cake. Her office colleagues had planned a small celebration for her.

Prarthana Behere married Abhishek Jawkar in 2017

This year, however, the actor is looking forward to spending time with her husband Abhishek Jawkar. Last year, she celebrated her first birthday after marriage, and her husband Abhishek surprised her with a trip to New Zealand and the Nevis Swing drop. “It was a thrilling experience. This year, he asked me to keep myself free for three days. He has planned something but won’t give it away,” smiles Prarthana.

Recalling her most memorable gift, Prarthana shares a story when she lost five of her favourite rings just a few days before her birthday, five or six years ago. “My sister, Gayatri, who lives in Abu Dhabi, came down for vacation in January. She surprised me by gifting me those exact same rings. It has been one of the best gifts I have received so far,” she says.

Now, the actor maintains a diary, which she revisits on her birthdays. “I write down all my wishes and plans on my birthday for the coming year. Then, on my next birthday, I revisit and check what all I have accomplished and plan the next accordingly,” she adds.

The actor will be seen next in Love You Zindagi, opposite senior actor Sachin Pilgaonkar. She is also working with her husband on their production house.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 17:16 IST