Absolute honour to be part of Mahanati, says Samantha Akkineni

Actor Samantha Akkineni, last seen on screen in Vijay’s Mersal, has an exciting line up of films this year. Last week, she revealed that she has completed shooting her portion for Sivakarthikeyan’s Seemaraja, in which she has teamed up with Siva for the first time in her career. Samantha shared the news on her Twitter page: “And it’s a wrap for me on Seemaraja. It’s only March and this year has already offered so much already. Grateful and happy. Thank you to my wonderful team.” On Tuesday, she revealed that she’s done with her portion in upcoming Savitri biopic Mahanati. She tweeted: “And it’s a wrap on Mahanati. Wrapped up three films this month. Been an absolute honour to be part of such history. Thank you for a wonderful experience.”

In Mahanati, it’s through the eyes Samantha’s character the story of Savitri, played by Keerthy Suresh in the film, will be narrated. In Seemaraja, directed by Ponram, Samantha will be seen playing a village belle, but the highlight of her character will be some action sequences. In order to play her character, she learnt silambam briefly and had even posted a video of her learning the tradition martial art form last year. The film, which marks the return of Sivakarthikeyan in a rural avatar, has been predominantly shot in places such as Tenkasi, Madurai and Theni.

Samantha also has Ram Charan’s rural action-drama Rangasthalam, which is slated for March 30 release, in her kitty. In Tamil, she has Vishal’s Irumbuthirai. She recently began shooting for the Telugu and Tamil remake of U-Turn, in which she plays an investigative journalist.

