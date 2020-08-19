Actor Chiranjeevi prays for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery

regional-movies

Actor Chiranjeevi, in a deeply heartfelt video, has wished for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s (SPB) speedy recovery. He said he wishes to see the legendary singer recover and mesmerize the entire nation with his voice yet again.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a video, in which he opened up about his close association with Balasubrahmanyam. He also said he’s praying for his recovery.

“A singer who is loved by millions and he’s the pride of this nation. I’m really glad to know that my friend and brother SP Balasubrahmanyam is showing signs of recovery and responding well to the treatment. I’m sharing my happiness through this video,” Chiranjeevi said.

He went on to add that he shares a very long-standing relationship with SPB and his family.

“My relationship with Balu goes beyond cinema. We are close family friends. In Chennai, we lived very close to each other and we used to meet often. I consider him my brother and his sisters consider me their brother. I’m learning about SPB’s health condition through his sisters and his brother-in-law. I was so relieved to know that he’s on the road to recovery,” he said.

Chiranjeevi noted that SPB is the voice of this nation. He wished that he recovers soon and mesmerizes everyone with his voice again.

Last Friday, legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare, Chennai after his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, SPB’s sister Sailaja said in a voice note that he has been taken off the ventilator and that the doctors are happy with the progress. However, his son SP Charan clarified in another video that his father continues to remain on the ventilator and he’s being monitored closely.

