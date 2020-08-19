e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli takes part in plasma donation campaign after testing negative for Covid-19, see pics

SS Rajamouli takes part in plasma donation campaign after testing negative for Covid-19, see pics

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli accompanied by his wife, took part in a plasma donation campaign after recovering from coronavirus.

regional-movies Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:50 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid 19: SS Rajamouli at a plasma donation awareness campaign session.
Covid 19: SS Rajamouli at a plasma donation awareness campaign session.
         

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli along with his wife participated in a plasma donation awareness campaign in Hyderabad to urge Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma to save other patients. The Baahubali creator and his family recently tested positive with mild symptoms for the coronavirus. After two weeks of quarantine, all of them tested negative.

SS rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani and police officials at the function.
SS rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani and police officials at the function.

When Rajamouli shared the news about him testing negative, he said he’s keen to donate his plasma after consulting with a doctor. On Tuesday, along with his wife and composer MM Keeravani, Rajamouli participated in the plasma donation awareness programme.

On the career front, Rajamouli will soon resume work on his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. As per recent Cinema Express report, Rajamouli wants to shoot the remainder of the film in and around Hyderabad. Therefore, his team is currently doing a recce, trying to find locations that will be suitable for filming.

“Keeping the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remaining portions of the film in and around Hyderabad. For that purpose, he is now determined to complete a major schedule at an ancient fort, which stands as an epitome of royal elegance and architecture in Nalgonda, where he also owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

SS Rajamouli and his wife at the function.
SS Rajamouli and his wife at the function.

In the film, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern -day portion and will be seen as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

This project will mark Ajay Devgn’s south debut. Shriya Saran has been signed as his pair. The pair reunites after working together in Drishyam.

Also read: Gunjan Saxena responds to Sreevidya Rajan’s claims of being first female combat pilot: ‘Never flew with her at the same time’

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actor has been paired with Jr NTR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In