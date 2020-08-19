SS Rajamouli takes part in plasma donation campaign after testing negative for Covid-19, see pics

regional-movies

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli along with his wife participated in a plasma donation awareness campaign in Hyderabad to urge Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma to save other patients. The Baahubali creator and his family recently tested positive with mild symptoms for the coronavirus. After two weeks of quarantine, all of them tested negative.

SS rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani and police officials at the function.

When Rajamouli shared the news about him testing negative, he said he’s keen to donate his plasma after consulting with a doctor. On Tuesday, along with his wife and composer MM Keeravani, Rajamouli participated in the plasma donation awareness programme.

On the career front, Rajamouli will soon resume work on his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. As per recent Cinema Express report, Rajamouli wants to shoot the remainder of the film in and around Hyderabad. Therefore, his team is currently doing a recce, trying to find locations that will be suitable for filming.

“Keeping the Covid-19 outbreak in mind, Rajamouli is keen to shoot the remaining portions of the film in and around Hyderabad. For that purpose, he is now determined to complete a major schedule at an ancient fort, which stands as an epitome of royal elegance and architecture in Nalgonda, where he also owns a farmhouse at Kattangoor village,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

SS Rajamouli and his wife at the function.

In the film, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern -day portion and will be seen as revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

This project will mark Ajay Devgn’s south debut. Shriya Saran has been signed as his pair. The pair reunites after working together in Drishyam.

In a press meet last March, Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while a foreign actor has been paired with Jr NTR.

