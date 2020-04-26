e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Actor Manikandan Achari gets hitched during lockdown, donates money saved for wedding to coronavirus relief

Actor Manikandan Achari gets hitched during lockdown, donates money saved for wedding to coronavirus relief

Actor Manikandan Achari has tied the knot with Anjali at a temple amid the lockdown. He reportedly donated money saved for the wedding to coronavirus relief.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:22 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Manikandan Achari with his wife Anjali.
Manikandan Achari with his wife Anjali.
         

Actor Manikandan Achari, best known for his performance in Rajeev Ravi’s Malayalam drama Kammatipaadam, tied the knot in Kochi on Sunday amid coronavirus lockdown. As per a report in The Times of India, Manikandan entered wedlock with Anjali at Erroor temple and donated the money saved for wedding to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The report further added that the wedding was conducted following the lockdown protocols. Only a few members from both the sides were present at the ceremony.

The wedding date was reportedly finalised six months back and the couple decided to not postpone it due to lockdown. The couple had met during a temple festival a year and a half ago.

“We will overcome Covid-19. We are happy to contribute to the relief fund and we aren’t upset that our wedding wasn’t a grand one,” Manikandan was quoted in the report.

In 2016, Manikandan made his acting debut via Kammatipaadam, which featured Dulquer Salman in the lead role. Since then, he went on star in other Malayalam films such as Alamara, Eeda, Carbon and Mamangam.

He made his Tamil debut with actor Rajinikanth’s Petta, in which he played one of the henchmen. Manikandan will once again be seen playing a key role in Rajeev Ravi’s upcoming film Thuramukham.

