Actor Rahman most likely to reprise Vivek Oberoi's role in Lucifer's Telugu remake

Actor Rahman most likely to reprise Vivek Oberoi’s role in Lucifer’s Telugu remake

According to a report, Rahman is likely to play the role Vivek Oberoi essayed in the Malayalam film Lucifer in the film’s Telugu remake.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 14, 2020 16:32 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rahman works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.
Rahman works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.
         

Actor Rahman is said to have been signed to play Vivek Oberoi’s character from Malayalam film Lucifer in its yet-untitled Telugu remake starring Chiranjeevi. 123Telugu reports that Rahman was recently approached and the actor is said to have given his nod in principle.

Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, was the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam industry last year.

Lucifer, a political thriller, starred Mohanlal in a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will reprise Mohanlal’s character in the remake. Ram Charan is bankrolling the project under the banner of Konidela Productions. The makers are yet to finalise the crew and cast; however, it was recently confirmed that Saaho director Sujeeth has been signed to helm this project.

Chiranjeevi recently confirmed via an interview that Saaho director Sujeeth has been signed for the project. He said Sujeeth is currently working on the script and making necessary changes to suit Telugu sensibilities.

“Yes, I asked Sujeeth to work on this Telugu remake script. But the industry shut down because of the coronavirus at that point,” Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi is currently occupied with his upcoming Telugu film, Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to be playing dual roles. The film is being directed by Koratala Siva.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan on Kunal Kemmu’s tweet, nepotism debate: ‘If you want someone celebrated, buy their tickets, watch their films’

The movie will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Originally, Trisha was signed as the leading lady in Acharya. However, she recently opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought on board as her replacement but recent reports indicate that Kajal has also opted out of the project, but she’s yet to officially confirm her exit.

