Soha Ali Khan on Kunal Kemmu’s tweet, nepotism debate: ‘If you want someone celebrated, buy their tickets, watch their films’

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:56 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan has weighed in on the debate on nepotism in Bollywood.In an interview with ZoomTV, Soha talked about the audience’s role in making sure that a good actor gets their due.

Last month, Soha’s husband, actor Kunal Kemmu’s film Lootcase was announced in Disney+ Hotstar’s list of upcoming releases. However, Kunal was not invited to the online launch event, after which he tweeted about wanting ‘equal opportunities’ at work. When asked to share her opinion about Kunal’s comment, Soha said it was good that people have begun a discussion on these issues.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

“I can say this much that when it comes to words like nepotism, equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month. It exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even. We can talk about what nepotism, favouritism means, how much right one has if they are a producer to work with the people they like or vs those who people think are deserving. Whether as an actor you’ve ever feel that you’ve got the love and respect you deserve or whether you would always feel that someone has taken something that was owed to you. These are very broad questions and your question will only lead to more questions. Not to answers. And it is good that these questions are being raised and that is something that should be encouraged,” Soha said.

She added that the audience should also support the actor they like by watching their films. “People have to look within themselves. You can’t blame other people. Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that. Because we’re in a democracy and of course favouritism exists and there is no point saying that it doesn’t. But I believe in the powers of movies. And don’t forget about it next week,” she added. She further added that a digital medium is a good platform for equal footing for all.

Lootcase, which was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres in April, chose a digital route in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has forced theatres to remain shut since March. It follows a middle-aged family man (Kemmu) who comes across a suitcase full of money. Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz also round out the cast.

