Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu spotted leaving Saif Ali Khan’s house post a get-together. See pics

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu spotted leaving Saif Ali Khan’s house post a get-together. See pics

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu were spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Sunday morning.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Celebrities spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday.
Celebrities spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a small family get-together on Saturday with children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu in attendance. All the guests were spotted leaving Saif’s residence on Sunday morning.

While Soha was seen in a tee and capris paired with a shirt, Kunal Kemmu was in tee and shorts. Sara was seen in a white anarkali suit and covered her mouth and nose with a matching mask. Ibrahim was also seen in tee and track pants. All of them wore masks and were quick to get seated in their respective cars to maintain social distancing.

Kunal Kemmu at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday.
Kunal Kemmu at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )
Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday.
Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s house on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house.
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Saif Ali Khan’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )
Soha Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s house.
Soha Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

On Saturday, Soha had shared an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya and nephew Taimur as they played dressup for the day. The photo showed the two dressed up as Batman, seated comfortably in two armchairs and went with the caption, “A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc.”

 

Around the same time, Sara also shared a few equally cute childhood pictures of herself. The 24-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she is seen dressed in an elaborate purple outfit, complete with accessories. She captioned the post, “Bangle Ke Peeche,” referring to the popular song, Kaanta Laga.

 

Also read: ‘I wish I could rewind time’: Priyanka Chopra wishes brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday

The Simmba actor shared three pictures in the post, where she is seen beaming with joy as she shows a dance move in front of the camera. The post on the photo-sharing platform received more than 1.1 million ‘likes’ within an hour of being shared.

Sara has been regularly updating her fans on her lockdown activities via her social media posts. She recently went cycling with brother Ibrahim and the two were seen wearing masks.

